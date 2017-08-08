News By Tag
Fictitious Character Releases First Novel
In a stunning move, Donny Amadeus, once a character in an unfinished story owned by Winnipeg-based publishing house, dbx international, has taken over the reins as head writer of fantasy fiction at the firm.
Then, a strange thing happened. The story was never finished. It just ran out of steam, as many stories do. Donny, however, was not to be denied. He began writing his own story, about a woman and her son and their determination to succeed where he had failed. Where countless others had failed before him. Then he found a way to channel that information to the writer who had created him, dbx founder, Donald Baxter.
"Well, who better, really?" says Baxter "Who could possibly know fantasy or fiction better than someone who lives in that world?" It is Baxter's belief that the best fiction can only come from someone who is not really of this world. Someone who is, themselves, fictitious.
"I'm not writing these books," he says. "Amadeus has been channeling this story to me for over 2 years. I never know what's going to happen. Many of the ideas I've had for things I've included in the story have had significance later on that I could never have imagined. Or I thought they meant one thing at the beginning and it turned out completely different. I had one whole chapter all planned out to go a certain way and when I got to the moment of crisis, it went somewhere else altogether. Completely on its own. It's been like that from the start."
Donny Amadeus's first creation, Sleeping With Che, is the epic, multigenerational and multi-volume story of the Regent family, chosen by the hand of some unknown god to change the fate of humanity. Deadly sex and Revolutionary passions combine to make the Regents an unstoppable force. If they choose.
In Book 1: En Cuba, the core of the Regent family, 34 year-old Cheryl and her 10-year old son Robbie, take a short trip to Cuba, where their lives are changed forever. Introduced to the land of Che Guevara by a psychopath bent on his mother's destruction, Robbie discovers a kinship with Che, a man who took advantage of every opportunity offered to him, and was ready when destiny came knocking.
Sleeping With Che, Book 1: En Cuba, has been released as an eBook through eBookIt.com and is available at https://www.ebookit.com/
dbx international is a fledgling publishing house in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. In addition to Sleeping With Che, they have published several works of non-fiction, most recently a synopsis of the recent American Presidential election, The Trump Movement.
