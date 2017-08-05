News By Tag
Total Comfort Mechanical expands to new Burlington / Lexington Location
Award Winning HVAC Specialists will occupy the former location of Lexington Auto Parts
The new Burlington location is adjacent to the cities of Lexington, Woburn and Bedford. Total Comfort Mechanical's familiar blue and white vans and trucks are now a regular sight at 4 Garfield Circle in Burlington, once occupied by Lexington Auto Parts. The staff and operations have expanded to a point where a larger, more centralized space is necessary to accommodate for current and future growth.
"We are very excited about this move", said Total Comfort Mechanical General Manager Wendell DePaiva, "because it enables us to provide even faster service to clients in Lexington, Woburn and Bedford. Total Comfort Mechanical is committed total customer satisfaction, and our new location will help us meet the customer demand for fast, reliable HVAC services to these and neighboring areas."
The company has experienced exponential growth over the past few years and now employs a staff of NATE (North American Technician Excellence) certified service technicians and specialists, trained to deliver excellence. DePaiva and his team provide free estimates on heating and cooling system replacement, and they can install a variety of major equipment brands, including Bryant and Mitsubishi heating and air conditioning systems.
With over fourteen years' experience in the HVAC field, DePaiva founded Total Comfort Mechanical in 2009. An outstanding reputation and positive consumer reviews have earned the company high rankings on service sites such as Yelp, Angie's List and the Better Business Bureau. Earlier this year Total Comfort Mechanical attained the distinguished Elite Diamond Contractor status from Mitsubishi Electric, a best-in-class designation.
Total Comfort Mechanical offers a wide range of heating and cooling services and specializes in energy-efficient indoor climate options, with a focus on ductless heat pump and air conditioning installation. Indoor Air Quality services are another specialty, including energy-efficient dehumidification systems and humidifiers, energy recovery ventilation (ERV) products, whole-home air purification and duct sealing.
For more information, visit the company website at http://totalcomfortmech.com
Contact
Wendell DePaiva
***@totalcomfortmech.com
