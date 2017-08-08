 
News By Tag
* Buying A Home
* Selling A Home
* Home In Mississauga
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Markham
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Suresh Thana Is The One Man Solution For Your Real Estate Worries in Toronto

 
 
12647412-suresh-thana-realtor
12647412-suresh-thana-realtor
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Buying A Home
Selling A Home
Home In Mississauga

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Markham - Ontario - Canada

MARKHAM, Ontario - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Buying a home is a worry that chases most of the new buyers. But when you have Suresh Thana, such worries just get dissolved. Suresh Thana is a notable real estate agent at Royal LePage Ignite Realty. Most of the worried souls looking for their dream house find respite with his help. He possesses years of in-depth experience in brokerage in the real estate market of GTA, which makes him ace the trade.

With mushrooming real estate brokers, promising great deals and valued property, the number of real estate properties and their takers are also on a rise. Hence, what is needed now is the right medium to link aspiring home purchasers to suitable properties. And Suresh Thana is the perfect fit for such a role. He has a benchmark track record of successful endeavors which makes him stand out from common realtors, because it is experience to identify the right property for a house owner in waiting.

Clients served by Suresh Rana vouches for his undying commitment for the cause of his clients and his sense of professionalism. He has been known for providing top-notch services to his clients that makes him the mostly referred realtor. Success and work speaks for him.

Suresh Thana owns sharpened knowledge, years of experience and an ability to access great properties and get good deal for his clients. You can approach him for buying your dream house and even selling off properties. He is the realtor for every cause. He has an efficient team trained and guided under his enriched supervision which makes the team a minor reflection of the realtor himself. His team can get the best available customers for your property and the best possible value for your house that you want to sell off.

What makes him an understanding realtor and also increases his popularity is that he respects 'time' and ensures your deal is done in less possible time, thus making no one wait and waste their time. If you are looking for your dream house or a realtor for the best deal for your property, then Suresh Thana is the name that you can trust and will be glad that you trusted. Visit http://www.bestrealtormississauga.ca/ for more details or talk to him for details or deal.

Contact person: Suresh Thana

Contact address: 40 New Delhi Dr

         City: Markhan

         Post code: Markhan

         Country: Canada

Email: sthana@realtorsuresh.ca

Phone no.: 647 335 8888

Contact
Suresh Thana
647 335 8888
***@realtorsuresh.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@realtorsuresh.ca
Tags:Buying A Home, Selling A Home, Home In Mississauga
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Markham - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share