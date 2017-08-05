

Mattress World Reveals the Benefits of Sleeping on Organic Mattresses Mattress World & Al Davis Furniture, one of the most popular stores in San Diego for all types of mattresses, sleep accessories, and furniture has recently published a highly informative article via the company's website. This blog post discusses the different benefits of sleeping on an organic mattress. 1 2 Copy of Guide to Mattress Size (1) Gentle-Home-logo SAN DIEGO - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Mattress World continues to post insightful articles related to healthy sleeping, mattresses, and organic living via their blog. The company is one of the most preferred destinations in San Diego for stunning collections of mattresses, furniture, and sleep accessories. In addition to their awe-inspiring collection of products, Mattress World is also trusted by their clients for their high-quality blog posts.



Dedicated to delivering products that improve the sleeping patterns and health of their users, Mattress World specializes in providing high-quality organic mattresses for adults and kids. The organic mattresses from the company are made from natural ingredients, GOTS and GOLS certified, non-toxic, chemical-free, and fire resistant.



In the recently published blog post, Mattress World lists the benefits of organic mattresses as mentioned below.



· These mattresses are made using zero synthetic chemicals and pesticides.



· Conventional mattresses may lead to allergies because they often contain toxins and pesticides. This is why organic mattresses are the best option for people that are allergy-prone.



· Mattresses containing organic woolregulate body temperature by acting as a natural insulator.



· Compared to other mattresses, organic mattresses have a longer life expectancy because their ingredients don't break down easily.



· Organic mattresses are sustainable, and they safeguard the environment by reducing carbon footprint.



· Organic mattresses have the ability to conform to the shape of the user's body. As a result, they are extremely supportive for the back and spine.



· Organic mattresses mold to the body and isolate motion, preventing any disturbance during sleep.



· Organic mattresses are recommended by experts as the best option for babies.



Highlighting the benefits of organic mattresses, the owner of Mattress World, Bob Davis mentioned, "As we become conscious of the ramifications of pollutants in our everyday lives, we also consider the pollutants in our mattresses. Organic and natural latex mattresses are the most natural way to sleep-- because they free us from synthetic materials like polyurethane foam, glues and hot fabrics like polyester. Getting a good night's sleep is as much about the comfort and support as is it is the peace of mind that comes with natural and certified organic mattresses."



