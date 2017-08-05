 
Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Axalta Marketing Manager Named to 40 Under 40 List

Designation is awarded to exceptional professionals who benefit their company and help advance the finishing industry
 
 
Kristen Boyd
Kristen Boyd
 
GLEN MILLS, Pa. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is excited to announce that Kristen Boyd, Axalta Industrial Marketing Manager was selected as a member of Products Finishing "40 Under 40" class of 2017. Products Finishing is an industry publication that features articles, case studies, and news for finishing professionals.

The 40 Under 40 designation is awarded to exceptional professionals who not only benefit their company, but also help to advance the finishing industry.  Winners are selected by a panel of judges comprised of the Products Finishing editorial staff.

"Young professionals are a vital asset to the finishing industry, and it is important to acknowledge those who are making great strides in shaping its future," said Tim Pennington, Editor of Products Finishing magazine. "Kristen is making a difference in the finishing industry, both for Axalta and in the finishing community."

"I am very grateful to be recognized by Products Finishing as a 40 Under 40 awardee and I am thankful to Axalta for putting me in a position to succeed in my career," said Boyd. "At Axalta, I have the freedom and opportunity to grow and to take chances through my exposure to a wide variety of interesting and challenging projects. I love the diversity of projects I get to be a part of here."

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Click to Share