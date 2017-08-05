Publix Super Markets Charities Awards $500 Grant to The Harlem Heights Community Charter School

Publix Funding Will Support Charter School's Lending Library

Contact

Elly Hagen Marketing & PR

***@ellyhagen.com Elly Hagen Marketing & PR

End

-- Publix Super Markets Charities has awarded a $500 grant to The Harlem Heights Community Charter School for a lending library."Reading outside of school not only improves reading skills, it improves comprehension, concentration, knowledge base and vocabulary,"said Dr. Deb Mathinos, Director of The Harlem Heights Community Charter School. "Unfortunately many of our students do not have access to books at home. This grant by Publix Super Markets Charities will give our students the opportunity to grow their reading skills. We are grateful for their support."The Harlem Heights Community Charter School, located at The Heights Center, 15570 Hagie Drive in Fort Myers serves kids kindergarten through grade 3. The school's vision is to create a small school community with focused and individualized instruction where all students are valued, supported in the development of core academic skills and encouraged to challenge their learning toward excellence.The school embraces the challenge of educating a diverse group of students. The academic and enrichment programs are research-based and carefully designed to meet the needs of students. The school assists students through a unique multi-faceted approach to education that prepares them to be successful in subsequent educational placements.For more than 50 years, Publix Super Markets Charities has supported nonprofit organizations dedicated to youth, education, reducing hunger, and alleviating homelessness in the Southeast.To learn more about The Harlem Heights Community Charter School, visit heightscharterschool.org or call (239) 482-7706.About the Heights Foundation and The Harlem Heights Community Charter SchoolThe Heights Foundation works to build self-sufficient families in the Harlem Heights neighborhood. The mission is to support education and wellness, promote family and community development, and provide the benefits of enrichment and the arts. The Harlem Heights Community Charter School, supported by The Heights Foundation, serves children Kindergarten through Grade 3 and is designed to provide students with a developmentally appropriate, standards-based, differentiated educational experience.Harlem Heights was originally settled as a rural agricultural community. Approximately 780 children live in a mixture of single-family homes and multi-family apartments. Demographically, the population is approximately 70% Hispanic, 20% African-American, and 8% Caucasian. The poverty rate for children in Harlem Heights is more than twice the county average, with family income 40% below the county average. Families are not able to easily access family support services located in downtown Fort Myers, and benefit greatly from programs located within the neighborhood.