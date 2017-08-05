 

August 2017
Shore Builders Association's Professional Women in Building Are 'Too Inspired to be Tired' and Will Walk for HOPE Sheds Light

 
4th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk
LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Professional Women in Building of the Garden State (PWB) is taking a stand for addiction recovery at the 4th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk to be held on September 9th on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the disease of addiction and to provide hope and resources towards recovery. According to Giovanna E. Pergola, PWB Council Chairperson, "The news is full of sad, tragic stories of families losing loved ones to the opiate addiction crisis we are facing across the country, and in our own neighborhoods here in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Our council members believe that HOPE Sheds Light is an important resource for those facing addiction problems, and we are all-in in our support for families that need help with this growing epidemic."

The walking team is comprised of active Shore Builders Association members who are also members of the PWB council, along with some of their family members. Anyone can help support the walk, through donations or by joining their team, "Too Inspired to be Tired". Pergola continues, "We're so pleased to participate in such an important event. As we all race around working, raising families, and participating in our daily activities, it's important to take the time to help others. Our council has partnered with several local non-profits in the past to help raise money and awareness for those causes and are excited to partner with HOPE Sheds Light to forward their mission." Anyone interested in donating, joining PWB for the walk on September 9th, or those who would like to learn more about HOPE Sheds Light can visit the website at this link. https://ssl.charityweb.net/hopeshedslight/walk/teampwbtoo...

Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey, Inc. (SBACNJ) is a professional trade association covering Monmouth, Ocean, Mercer and Middlesex counties comprised of builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and service-oriented businesses. SBACNJ is a chartered chapter of both the NJBA and the NAHB. Upon joining the SBACNJ (local association), companies and individuals automatically become a member of the NJBA (state association) and NAHB (national association). For more information on Shore Builders Association, the PWB of the Garden State council, or any of their committees please visit SBACNJ's website www.shorebuilders.org or contact the office at 732-364-2828.

