Shore Builders Association's Professional Women in Building Are 'Too Inspired to be Tired' and Will Walk for HOPE Sheds Light
The walking team is comprised of active Shore Builders Association members who are also members of the PWB council, along with some of their family members. Anyone can help support the walk, through donations or by joining their team, "Too Inspired to be Tired". Pergola continues, "We're so pleased to participate in such an important event. As we all race around working, raising families, and participating in our daily activities, it's important to take the time to help others. Our council has partnered with several local non-profits in the past to help raise money and awareness for those causes and are excited to partner with HOPE Sheds Light to forward their mission." Anyone interested in donating, joining PWB for the walk on September 9th, or those who would like to learn more about HOPE Sheds Light can visit the website at this link. https://ssl.charityweb.net/
Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey, Inc. (SBACNJ) is a professional trade association covering Monmouth, Ocean, Mercer and Middlesex counties comprised of builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and service-oriented businesses. SBACNJ is a chartered chapter of both the NJBA and the NAHB. Upon joining the SBACNJ (local association)
