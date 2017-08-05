 
Professional pet-sitting services offered to help combat pet obesity

With pet obesity on the rise, Pet Sitters International advises pet owners to consider engaging the services of professional pet sitters.
 
 
KING, N.C. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- With a recent report by Banfield Pet Hospital® indicating that one in three pets in the U.S. is overweight, many pet owners are likely wondering how to improve the health of their pets. For busy pet owners, securing professional pet-sitting services can offer a pet exercise solution, says Pet Sitters International (PSI), the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters and dog walkers.

When people hear the term "pet sitter," they may associate it with someone who watches pets while owners are on vacation, but pet owners depend on professional pet-sitting services for much more than occasional travel. In a January 2017 member survey, PSI found that about 26 percent of pet sitters said clients have booked services because a client's pet was obese and/or needed additional exercise.

"Professional pet sitters are able to offer more customized services than some other pet-care options," said PSI President and Founder Patti Moran. "As pet owners look to address specific issues such as pet obesity, pet sitters will be able to fill this need and expand their service offerings and client base."

Many professional pet-sitting businesses offer daily dog-walking services, and some even offer other services to help keep dogs active such as hiking or swimming.

"We'd all like to have more time to spend with our dogs and increasing the amount of exercise and fresh air we get. The realities of our busy lives get in the way of those goals all too often," said "America's Veterinarian" Dr. Marty Becker. "As a consequence, not only do we get too much extra padding, so do our 'Flabrador Retrievers.' Getting our dogs out with a professional dog walker can battle the pounds by putting miles on the paws, as well as brighten their days and improve their mental and emotional health."

But owners of cats or other types of pets shouldn't feel left out—they can also hire pet sitters to provide their pets with additional daily playtime and to help them maintain a regular feeding schedule.

Before hiring a pet sitter, pet owners should do their due diligence to ensure they are hiring a true pet-care professional to care for their pets.

"Often times, pet owners, and even news outlets, use the term 'pet sitter' carelessly, referring to anyone—from a family friend to the neighborhood teenager asked to walk a dog—as a 'pet sitter,'" Moran said. "It is important pet owners understand that pet sitting is a professional career and professional pet sitters offer peace of mind that other pet-care options cannot."

PSI advises pet owners to schedule an initial consultation with a potential pet sitter prior to booking services and offers a free Pet Sitter Interview Checklist on its website.

Pet owners in need of pet-sitting services can visit PSI's Official Pet Sitter Locator™ at www.petsit.com/locate to find pet sitters in their areas. To learn about PSI or becoming a professional pet sitter, visit www.petsit.com.

About Pet Sitters International

Founded in 1994 by Patti J. Moran (https://www.petsit.com/history), author of Pet Sitting for Profit, Pet Sitters International (PSI) is the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters, with member pet-sitting businesses in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. PSI has been the most trusted name in professional pet sitting for more than two decades, and PSI members have access to the widest array of business services and educational resources available in the professional pet-sitting industry. PSI's Official Pet Sitter Locator is the largest online directory of professional pet sitters, and pet owners can visit petsit.com/locate to find local professional pet sitters.

