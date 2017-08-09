Country(s)
Freeus, LLC to sponsor the Parks Associates' Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers
The Connected Health Summit will spotlight health technologies as part of the Internet of Things
"We are proud to sponsor the Connected Health Summit and explore the vibrant, thriving connected health ecosystem," said Brock Winzeler, General Manager of Freeus.
The Connected Health Summit, hosted by research firm Parks Associates, features keynote presentations from Aetna Digital, Geisinger Health System, Sharecare, Inc., and UnitedHealth Group, with 300+ industry healthcare and technology leaders networking and discussing case studies for successful solutions in the complex digital health industry.
Parks Associates estimates nearly 2.5 million consumers used a PERS solution at year-end 2016, which they project to grow to 3.3 million by 2020. Mobile PERS solutions are the fastest growing segment of the PERS market. Parks Associates estimates just over 1 million consumers used a mobile PERS solution in 2016, forecast to double to over 2 million by 2020.
"Both seniors and family caregivers rank emergency alert as the most useful home living feature in our survey, which underscore the peace of mind benefit that traditional PERS and new-generation medical alert solutions provide, " said Harry Wang, Senior Director of Research at Parks Associates. "With more than 20 million seniors 75+ and over 40 million+ family caregivers as primary targets, intelligent emergency alert solutions have a huge untapped market opportunity."
Freeus recently launched a new mobile medical alert pendant, Belle+. Belle+ features fall detection, GPS and WiFi location technologies and has entered the healthcare space as a clear alternative to traditional medical alert systems that require users to stay near the base station at home.
Belle+ enables patients to have fast access to help both at home and away, around the clock. Users speak with specialists through the pendant, and specialists can locate users and send loved ones or emergency personnel to assist, depending on what is needed.
Freeus mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) devices are powered by the proprietary, redundant cloud-based Orion M2M (machine-to-
Visit Freeus at the Connected Health Summit to learn more.
About Freeus:
Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.
Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
About Connected Health Summit:
Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers analyzes the role of innovative connected health solutions in driving changes in consumer behaviors as well as healthcare systems, insurers, and hospital networks. The event focuses on four areas of consumer health, which require active consumer participation to be successful: remote health monitoring for accountable care, consumer-centric wellness and fitness solutions, independent living technologies and services, and innovative convenience care models.
The Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers will take place August 29-31 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego, CA. www.connectedhealthsummit.com.
Information about the Connected Health Summit is available at connectedhealthsummit.com. Press passes for the event are available at www.parksassociates.com/
