President Robert Ritch provides weekly shareholder updates on MANZO

-- President Robert Ritch provides weekly shareholder updates on MANZOChicago IL: Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. added new acquisition targets and secured office space this week.President Robert Ritch announced that Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.has secured an office address, 401 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1200, Chicago Illinois 60611.Current acquisition and growth target updates:• Simple Marketing Inc.: The valuation based on revenue has been completed; we are now waiting for the assessment and value of the technology.• The following are in negotiations• Ten-year-old Pipeline Services Company• 50-year-old Furniture Manufacturer• Several small media companies• Aluminum & Steel Tank Mfg Company• Distributor of Personal Protection Equipment and Supplies• Home Health Care Provider• Energy Sector Supplier• Disaster Restoration Business• Manzo Management Services has hired and contracted with provider networks and will be ready to begin operations on September 1, 2017About Your Company: Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc (MNZO ( http://robertritch.com/ mnzo/ ): OTCPINK) is a holding company which is seeking to acquire companies from various verticals.