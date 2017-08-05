 
News By Tag
* Community Banking
* Intracoastal Bank
* Flagler County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Intracoastal Bank Announces Trudy Ward as Business Relationship Manager

Share this: @intracoastalbnk adds new business relationship manager to team. #banking #communitybanking
 
 
Trudy Ward
Trudy Ward
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Community Banking
Intracoastal Bank
Flagler County

Industry:
Banking

Location:
Palm Coast - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

PALM COAST, Fla. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Bruce Page, President and Chief Executive Officer, today announced the addition of Trudy Ward to the Intracoastal Bank team as Vice President/Business Relationship Manager.


In this capacity, Ward will be responsible for developing and servicing business banking relationships.

Prior to joining Intracoastal Bank, Ward was Business Banking Relationship Manager for SunTrust Bank. She comes to Intracoastal Bank with more than 20 years of experience in local banking and finance. She has served in a range of areas including business banking, residential lending, and treasury management.

Ward has been active in many area civic organizations including the Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce, the New Smyrna Beach Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Club of Flagler County.

She attended the University of Maryland and is certified in business banking.

"We are thrilled Trudy has chosen to join the Intracoastal Bank management team," said Page. "With her vast experience in personal and business finance, she is going to be a great asset to the bank as we continue to grow and evolve within our communities."

Intracoastal Bank is a locally owned and operated financial institution. Intracoastal Bank's Flagler County banking center is located at 1290 Palm Coast Parkway, NW, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. The Bank's Volusia County Banking Center is located at 2140 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL  32117. The Bank serves the Northeast and East Central Florida area. The bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products tailored to meet the needs of customers and the community including retail and commercial loan products, small business products and convenient 24-hour ATMs for customers and non-customers to use. The bank is a state charted commercial bank, member FDIC. Corporate information and e-banking are available at www.intracoastalbank.net. They can be reached at 386-447-1662, or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/intracoastalbank

Contact
Bruce Page
***@intracoastalbank.net
End
Source:
Email:***@intracoastalbank.net
Posted By:***@intracoastalbank.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Intracoastal Bank PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share