Intracoastal Bank Announces Trudy Ward as Business Relationship Manager
In this capacity, Ward will be responsible for developing and servicing business banking relationships.
Prior to joining Intracoastal Bank, Ward was Business Banking Relationship Manager for SunTrust Bank. She comes to Intracoastal Bank with more than 20 years of experience in local banking and finance. She has served in a range of areas including business banking, residential lending, and treasury management.
Ward has been active in many area civic organizations including the Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce, the New Smyrna Beach Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Club of Flagler County.
She attended the University of Maryland and is certified in business banking.
"We are thrilled Trudy has chosen to join the Intracoastal Bank management team," said Page. "With her vast experience in personal and business finance, she is going to be a great asset to the bank as we continue to grow and evolve within our communities."
Intracoastal Bank is a locally owned and operated financial institution. Intracoastal Bank's Flagler County banking center is located at 1290 Palm Coast Parkway, NW, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. The Bank's Volusia County Banking Center is located at 2140 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117. The Bank serves the Northeast and East Central Florida area. The bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products tailored to meet the needs of customers and the community including retail and commercial loan products, small business products and convenient 24-hour ATMs for customers and non-customers to use. The bank is a state charted commercial bank, member FDIC. Corporate information and e-banking are available at www.intracoastalbank.net. They can be reached at 386-447-1662, or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
