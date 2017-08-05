 
Brazilian young people are more interested in investing

 
 
SAO PAULO, Brazil - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The interest of Brazilians to know the possibilities of the Financial Market is gradually increasing nowadays. Technology has helped more and more people to discover new ways of investing. In addition, the performance of savings accounts as a way to invest money has come up short of the expected in Brazil.

In this sense, other types of investment have grown in popularity among Brazilian investors. This is the case of the so called Tesouro Direto, a program created by the National Treasury and the country's Stock Exchange.

The proposal was created to allow investors to acquire public securities through the internet with practicality and security. Low risk and better income than saving accounts are also some of the reasons that have helped to increase the fame of the program.

More than 53 thousand people registered to invest in Tesouro Direto only in the last month of June. There are now more than 1.4 million people registered to buy government bonds in the country. Since the last year, the growth already corresponds to almost 78%.

It is foolish to imagine that the program is attractive only to older investors. Young Brazilians have also participated more and more in the modality. There are already more than 160 thousand investors enrolled in the Tesouro Direto between the ages of 16 and 25 years. Since June 2016, the increase in the number of people in this age group has surpassed the level of 140%.

Experts believe that the reasons that have made the Tesouro Direto win the preference of thousands of Brazilians are mainly security, ease and good profitability. In addition, the minimum value required is much lower compared to other modalities. While some investments require a capital of at least $ 5,000, the Tesouro Direto requires only $ 30.

Because this shown democracy, young Brazilians are seeing the possibility of investing beyond the savings account. Even those who do not have experience in the subject, are still in college or starting a professional career can apply in the Tesouro Direto, and thus it is possible to prepare financially for the future.

To learn more about Tesouro Direto, visit: http://www.toroinvestimentos.com.br/

Source:Toro Investimentos
