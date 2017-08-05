 
Michelin –trained chef dela Cruz joins Skewd as head chef

 
 
BARNET, England - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE

www.skewdkitchen.com


Michelin –trained chef dela Cruz joins Skewd as head chef

Tim dela Cruz joins Skewd Kitchen's culinary team.

London, August, 11, 2017: Skewd Kitchen is pleased to announce that the talented Michelin-trained chef Tim dela Cruz will be the new head chef of its kitchen team.

Dela Cruz worked as head chef in top central London restaurants and had featured in 2015's MasterChef: The Professionals.

Dela Cruz is a Michelin-trained chef and has worked with many top chefs in central London.

Mr Maz Demir, Owner and Executive Chef of Skewd Kitchen said: "We are delighted that Tim has joined us. He is an excellent chef with amazing passion and experience in the trade. His brilliant talent will add flair to our kitchen. We will produce great dishes together."

Originally from the Philippines, Tim dela Cruz will bring the colourful and diverse variety and flavour of the Asian cuisine to Skewd Kitchen. The Manilla-born aims to bring that to Skewd to create phenomenal dishes.

He said: "I am very pleased to join Skewd Kitchen. They have achieved great things with Maz. I look forward to working with him and the team to create amazing dishes."

Dela Cruz was a contestant on BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals in 2015. He was also sous chef at Bonnie Gull, a seafood restaurant in London's Fitzrovia district in 2O15.

Contact: Faruk Diyenli

Skewd Kitchen

Phone: 0208 449 771

@SkewdKitchen

12 Cockfosters Parade

London, E4 0BX

skewdkitchen.com

MICHELIN –TRAINED CHEF CRUZ JOINS SKEWD AS HEAD CHEF PAGE 2

NOTE TO EDITORS:

 Tim dela Cruz, 28, is from the Philippines and was born in Manilla.

 Tim's work can be found on his official Instagram handle: @tim_dc09

 Tim will work as Chef de Cuisine (Head Chef) alongside Executive Chef Maz Demir.

SKEWD KITCHEN

Skewd Kitchen is based in Cockfosters and is a family-owned single chain restaurant. It serves fine Turkish-Mediterranean dining with an avant-garde edge provided by seasonal ingredients. Skewd Kitchen has won numerous awards at the Just Eat sponsored National Turkish Restaurant Ceremony, including Fine Dining, Best Young Chef, Young Restaurateur and OpenTable Diners 'Choice Winner 2016, respectively.

Please contact Skewd Kitchen Press Team on press@skewdkitchen.com or visit skewdkitchen.com should you require any other information.

Contact Details:

Faruk Diyenli

Skewd Kitchen Public Relations

faruk@skewdkitchen.com

07860388579


www.skewdkitchen.com

