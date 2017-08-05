News By Tag
PureLink Offers Complementary Control Software for its Matrix Switchers
Company's PM Tools PureMedia Control Software Remotely Operates Their Flagship PM Switcher Line - goo.gl/FYSQNn
PureMedia Matrix Routers have a built-in signal analyzing function which enables users to check detailed information about incoming and outgoing signals. The PM Tools program checks the system's current switching and connection status and monitors the incoming and outgoing signal information and audio configuration details. PureMedia routers also provide a Preset function for users to execute predefined multiple switching scenarios at once. Presets can be saved and recalled from the front panel touch screen and remotely from PM Tools as well. Additionally, the control software provides for Auto EDID management, allowing for easy set up via EDID library system (internally)
"This tool allows our PureMedia matrix switcher customers to control, operate and monitor these mission critical video signal management devices from any remote location, be it from another room or another building," stated Kevin Kang, PureLink's Associate Director of Technical Sales. "We've designed this tool to be as easy to work with as possible, with all of the same capabilities as the switcher itself but no requirement to be physically right in front of the unit any more to set the switching parameters,"
Visit the PureLink website for additional information on the free PM Tools software offer and for details on the entire PureMedia line of digital cross-platform matrix switching solutions. PureLink can also be contacted by telephone at 201-488-3232 or by e-mail at sales@purelinkav.com.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
