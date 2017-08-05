 
PureLink Offers Complementary Control Software for its Matrix Switchers

Company's PM Tools PureMedia Control Software Remotely Operates Their Flagship PM Switcher Line - goo.gl/FYSQNn
 
 
PM_TOOL_NL-744
PM_TOOL_NL-744
 
RAMSEY, N.J. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- PureLink, a leading manufacturer of 4K/UHD video signal management solutions for commercial and residential audiovisual markets world-wide, announced today the availability of free software to control all their PM matrix switchers remotely. The PM Tools PureMedia Control Software is a utility program that mimics the PureMedia chassis' front panel touch screen function, providing real-time feedback and critical system configuration and diagnostics. It was designed to interface with all PureMedia models via RS232 or LAN control from any Mac or Windows PC. A respected player in the A/V market since 2002, PureLink produces its PureMedia line of modular digital cross-platform matrix switchers to serve a multitude of markets, including the broadcast, corporate, educational, military, house of worship and digital signage verticals. These products offer a complete media and data distribution management solution, are fully scalable (from 8x8 to 256x256), and proven to work consistently and seamlessly with a long list of UHD/4K devices.

PureMedia Matrix Routers have a built-in signal analyzing function which enables users to check detailed information about incoming and outgoing signals. The PM Tools program checks the system's current switching and connection status and monitors the incoming and outgoing signal information and audio configuration details. PureMedia routers also provide a Preset function for users to execute predefined multiple switching scenarios at once. Presets can be saved and recalled from the front panel touch screen and remotely from PM Tools as well. Additionally, the control software provides for Auto EDID management, allowing for easy set up via EDID library system (internally) and EDID emulation (externally). The PM Tools software also monitors extender status, listing video resolution and audio clarity details, and displays scaling configurations for the HDMI, DVI and DSI output cards being utilized.

"This tool allows our PureMedia matrix switcher customers to control, operate and monitor these mission critical video signal management devices from any remote location, be it from another room or another building," stated Kevin Kang, PureLink's Associate Director of Technical Sales. "We've designed this tool to be as easy to work with as possible, with all of the same capabilities as the switcher itself but no requirement to be physically right in front of the unit any more to set the switching parameters," he added. "The system also offers a debugging window where users can check all the command communications between the PC and the PureMedia chassis, this is a very useful tool for 3rd party controller programming," concluded Mr. Kang.

Visit the PureLink website for additional information on the free PM Tools software offer and for details on the entire PureMedia line of digital cross-platform matrix switching solutions. PureLink can also be contacted by telephone at 201-488-3232 or by e-mail at sales@purelinkav.com.

About PureLink

PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters.  Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.

Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
***@purelinkav.com
