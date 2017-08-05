 

August 2017
Commonwealth Motors is proud to announce their partnership with the Lawrence Public Schools

 
LAWRENCE, Mass. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Commonwealth Motors is proud to announce their partnership with the Lawrence Public Schools Lawrence Learns Block Party.  The event was hosted at the Lawrence Senior Center and despite inclement weather, still had well over 1200 participants.  Thanks to over 64 volunteers, teachers and the community the event was able to help children and their families entering Pre-K and Kindergarten with their transition into the school community.

The Children were entertained with a BBQ dinner, games and were given a free backpack full of school supplies thanks to sponsors like Commonwealth Motors and over 30 partners in the Lawrence Community.  The Lawrence teachers and volunteers were able to bring smiles to the children as they have been doing all year long.  As usual they do not get the appreciation they deserve and Commonwealth Motors is proud to recognize their hard work and give them some assistance to help them with their programs.  The event was coordinated by Deputy Assistant Superintendent, Jessica Mcleod, and was enjoyed by all.

Tags:Family, Children, Philanthropy, Community, Local Event, Block Party, Lawrence Massachusetts, Education
Industry:Automotive, Education, Event
Location:Lawrence - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
