Oldfield's Appliance's General Manager Rimmer Outlines Why Bosch Dishwashers Are Some Of the L
… is offering the Bosch Dishwasher Model # SHPM78W55N for an unprecedented $150 off, of its original price of $999 for only $849. Sale limited to quantities of product in stock only.
What should you look for to make the best 'everyday' choice to suit your family's lifestyle?
With more open floor plan type houses. And more people renovating their homes into more open spaces and less compartments a great opportunity exists for quality manufacturers, such as Bosch, to excel in this marketplace.
Mr. Rimmer stated that dishwashers these days are made to be seen and admired…
… but not heard.
"Bosch Dishwashers, are some of the quietest appliances in your kitchen."
In the video, Mr. Rimmer points out that many newer homes have open concept kitchens, and large open areas where the sound from appliances can travel and be heard across one's home.
Mr. Rimmer explains why the Bosch are so quiet, some of the unique features, benefits of the style of these dishwashers, and why they last a long time.
Incredibly, many of Oldfield's dishwasher clients that have owned a Bosch for years come in after 20 years and purchase another Bosch, for years of hassle free dishwashing.
Mr. Rimmer stated that in addition to being quiet, the dishwashers are constantly used daily or multiple times weekly.
And with an addition to an adjustable third rack, you can place your utensils or silverware on the top rack keeping them organized, and that the rack is also adjustable vertically, up or down into 3 different positions.
This allows for big plates to be placed on the bottom shelves, or large glasses be placed on the top shelves to allow for oversized items.
During the month of August and during Oldfield's "HOT DEALIN' DAYS — ALL AUGUST LONG' you'll get a chance to see one of these Bosch Dishwashers up close…
… for the lowest price ever of $849, which is $150 off the regular price of $999.00! Dishwashers are priced from $499 and up.
And Mr. Rimmer says that by the time you add all of the accessories, additional benefits of oversized items, along with the quietness…
… One just can't go wrong with the Bosch line of dishwashers. After watching this video, you should leave your home, get into your vehicles and take a test drive of the Bosch line of dishwashers at Oldfield's, located at 1465 W. 7th Ave. in Eugene.
Get ready to be impressed by their minimalistic styling, badge free fronts, and selectable handles that can match any other appliance in your kitchen.
Mr. Rimmer advises people to make sure you buy your next dishwasher from a retailer that services everything they sell, that way if you do have an issue, the store can take care of the problem while your dishwasher is under warranty — or even after it has expired.
To learn more, visit http://www.oldfieldsappliance.com or call 541-485-6000. Oldfield's Appliance is located at 1465 W. 7th Ave. in Eugene.
"We would love to help you choose your next dishwasher,"
OLDFIELD'S APPLIANCE
1465 W. 7th Ave.
Eugene OR 97402
541-485-6000
jrimmer@oldfields.biz
Contact
Joel Rimmer
***@oldfields.biz
