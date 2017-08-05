Eurotherm launches their latest precision controller range with focus on a robust cybersecur

 
August 2017





ASHBURN, Va. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, launches a new range of Eurotherm programmable precision controllers with Ethernet communications that help deliver an efficient and secure process maintaining high standards of production and helping to ease cyber security concerns.

Data security in the industrial environment is paramount, and it all begins with system integrity at every level, from enterprise to device.

Eurotherm has designed this new range around best practice for cyber security, and EPC3000 is the first Eurotherm process controller tested to the highly demanding Achilles® CRT Level 1 qualification, a unique solution designed to enable device manufacturers to conduct comprehensive quality testing throughout the product development lifecycle.

At one of the launch events in India, a system integrator commented, "The performance of this controller is impressive and the certification for Ethernet robustness will help our cyber security strategy and give peace of mind for the future"

Precise and repeatable control improves quality, increases yield and minimizes waste

With a high level of functionality and configurability, EPC3000 controllers are easy to install, commission and replace, and are built to last.  Global certification to international standards allows the EPC3000 range to be adapted to a wide spectrum of markets and applications with a robust design for high reliability in demanding environments.

Christopher Ashworth, VP & Managing Director, Eurotherm by Schneider-Electric said "Whatever your process, EPC3000 precision controllers easily achieve the required stability, accuracy and repeatability and provides real-time indicators for efficient monitoring of process equipment effectiveness."

Adaptable scalable and digitized

Ashworth adds "our customers can adapt more easily to changing needs with flexible software and instant upgrades available online. Ethernet connectivity enhances the convergence of information and operations technology, giving EPC3000 device operators access to all the data they need. This allows our customers to capitalize on the industrial internet of things in their manufacturing processes across a multitude of applications."

For more information about Schneider's Eurotherm EPC3000 precision controllers, please visit our website http://www.eurotherm.com/epc3000/.

EPC3000 Product Info

http://www.eurotherm.com/products/temperature-controllers...

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~€27 billion in FY2016, our 160,000+ employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.
