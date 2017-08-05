Country(s)
Local Dance Companies And Artists To Perform At That Which Connects: Camden's Festival of Dance
Special performance by former So You Think You Can Dance contestant, Musa Cooper
The festival (TWCC), in its 2nd cycle, was created to link young dancers from Camden, the Delaware Valley and within the US with incredibly passionate professional role models, and to inspire and invest in the next generation of artists. Proceeds from festival performances afforded the creators to offer this opportunity and give several full scholarships to young dancers, ages 13-18. Funding has also been made possible through generous supporters and sponsors, such as ATS Group in Camden, NJ, and investor and developer Damon Pennington. TWCC debuted in December 2015 and was initially birthed as a result of Introspective Movement Project's original work "That Which Connects", an 8-minute contemporary jazz dance piece.
Guests who attend the festival will be treated to an array of performances from Camden native and former So You Think You Can Dance contestant, Musa Cooper; Introspective Movement Project; 10 Hairy Legs; Ballet, Inc; Project Positive; Olive Dance Theatre; several independent choreographers;
The summer intensive faculty include, to name a few, Musa Cooper; Broadway star, former Philadanco dancer, and internationally renowned choreographer and teacher Monique Smith; former Philadanco dancer Jay Stanton; former Miss New Jersey Vanessa Baker; Rutgers alums Alana Donato, Gina Montalto, and Camille Moten, who, along with Olivia Mode-Cater, instructs at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.
More information about the festival and summer intensive can be obtained on the website http://www.thatwhichconnectscamden.com. Tickets to the performances on Saturday, August 19th can be purchased on Eventbrite: That Which Connects - Camden's Festival of Dance. Students interested in being a part of the summer intensive can send an email to thatwhichconnectscamden@
ABOUT THAT WHICH CONNECTS (TWCC)
That Which Connects is non-profit company providing a platform to create an opportunity for established and emerging dancers/dance companies in the City of Camden and Delaware Valley to present their works, while bolstering the strong arts community in Camden.
ABOUT INTROSPECTIVE MOVEMENT PROJECT
Introspective Movement Project is a contemporary jazz dance company in its fifth touring season, under the artistic direction of Executive Director Sonia James Pennington. Sonia, who is also an attorney, is an accomplished dancer and choreographer, and lives in Voorhees, NJ with her husband Damon Pennington and their two children. Visit the website at http://www.introspectivemovementproject.com.
