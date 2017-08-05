The company name of Bahuvida Infrastructure Limited was changed as BAHUVIDA LIMITED.

Contact

Balakrishnamraju Mudunuri

04023558858

infra@bahuvida.com Balakrishnamraju Mudunuri04023558858

End

--(formerly known as Bahuvida Infrastructure Limited) is an Indian multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Hyderabad, with diversified portfolio that includes Commodities, Infrastructure, Engineering, Mining, Power, Farming, FMCG and Homeland Security.The group was founded in the year of 1999 as a proprietary entity and started its business by taking up civil contract works within the state of Andhra Pradesh; in 2009 the group commenced infrastructure development business, grew quickly and diversified into various verticals globally.Established by the experienced professionals having an experience more than two decades, Bahuvida Limited has created a reputed corporate place in Indian market. We dedicate ourselves to listen to our clients to improve our services and product quality and implement their inputs from time to time. We believe that the services and products we offer are actually meant for the clients and the clients in any case should be able to utilize our products and services with 100% satisfaction. We do this because we strongly believe this is the way forward in achieving sound and reliable business relationship with our clients.We have an extremely talented group of domain expertise teams, their motive is to serve, highly comprehensive and timely completion of the projects and shipments. Our core team knowledge and strong service support provided by experienced industry professionals allows us to successfully understand and deliver as per the specific requirements of our customers. Further, our competitive edge in providing highly customized products and services at best costs that none other can offer.Our business verticals are lead by the teams of experienced industry professionals and strategic alliance partners who have with them rich industry knowledge as well as decades of experience in their respective fields. Their dedication and hard working nature allows us to explore new dimensions for achieving defined organizational growth. It is due to their process efficiency that we have been able to gain a position of repute in the arena of global corporate culture.Today, our consistent business approach and capability to handle the huge order book and deliver the same within defined time guidelines has helped us to gain prominence in our operational areas. Other than this, our quality standards and competitive price tendering are also one of the main attractions that many quality conscious clients prefer to undertake our services in comparison to others.With multinational presence, Bahuvida's able management translates its vision, taking the company forward at a rapid phase as one of the fastest growing players in all of our business areas with dynamic and experienced team expanding new horizons in various segments while delivering consistent returns to all its stakeholders.Going forward, Bahuvida Limited is building multinational businesses that seek to differentiate themselves through customer-centricity, innovation, entrepreneurship, trustworthiness and values-driven business operations, while balancing the interests of diverse stakeholders including shareholders, employees and civil society.We invite you to join us on this magnificent journey of innovation and growth. Welcome to