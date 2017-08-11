News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Champions Ride for Charities Event
Fallen First Responders to be honored at the Rotary Club of Lake Mary's 5th Annual Champions Ride for Charities Bike Ride on September 10, 2017
The Rotary Club of Lake Mary is honoring those law enforcement officers and firefighters who have perished in the line of duty. The Lake Mary Rotarians are also raising funds to donate to local charities by hosting the 5th Annual Champions Ride for Charities bike ride on Sunday, September 10th, 2017.
The day begins with a ceremony at 7:00 AM remembering our first responders who have given their lives in the line of duty, especially this past year.
At 7:30 AM, the ride officially begins with the departure of the 103-miles riders from the starting point at AAA Headquarters, 1000 AAA Blvd. Lake Mary, FL 32746. Cyclists are offered four popular routes:
· 103 miles Century Route beginning at 7:30 AM
· 66 miles Metric Century Route beginning at 7:40 AM
· 36 miles Half Metric Century Route beginning at 7:50 AM
· 10 miles Family Fun Ride beginning at 10:00 AM and running along the Cross Seminole Trail
Regarded as one of Florida's most popular rides due to the scenic beauty and level terrain, the 103, 66, and 36 miles routes progress through Seminole County into Volusia County. There will be breakfast and lunch provided for all participants including healthy snacks and beverages at all SAG (stuff and gear) stops.
This ride raises funds and awareness for local charities including Seminole County Branches of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and The Sharing Center.
Registration information is found at www.championsrideforcharities.com
Facebook Fan Page www.facebook.com/
Points of contact:
Sandra Prieto: 407-687-2961 - sprieto37@gmail.com
Bill Siegrist: 407-221-0674 - bsiegrist@fbchomeloans.com
Brian Bacon: 931-581-6050 – brian396375@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017