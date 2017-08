Champions Ride for Charities Event

End

--PresentsThe Rotary Club of Lake Mary is honoring those law enforcement officers and firefighters who have perished in the line of duty. The Lake Mary Rotarians are also raising funds to donate to local charities by hosting the 5Annual Champions Ride for Charities bike ride on Sunday, September 10, 2017.The day begins with a ceremony at 7:00 AM remembering our first responders who have given their lives in the line of duty, especially this past year.At 7:30 AM, the ride officially begins with the departure of the 103-miles riders from the starting point at AAA Headquarters, 1000 AAA Blvd. Lake Mary, FL 32746. Cyclists are offered four popular routes:· 103 miles Century Route beginning at 7:30 AM· 66 miles Metric Century Route beginning at 7:40 AM· 36 miles Half Metric Century Route beginning at 7:50 AM· 10 miles Family Fun Ride beginning at 10:00 AM and running along the Cross Seminole TrailRegarded as one of Florida's most popular rides due to the scenic beauty and level terrain, the 103, 66, and 36 miles routes progress through Seminole County into Volusia County. There will be breakfast and lunch provided for all participants including healthy snacks and beverages at all SAG (stuff and gear) stops.This ride raises funds and awareness for local charities including Seminole County Branches of theandRegistration information is found at www.championsrideforcharities.com Facebook Fan Page www.facebook.com/ ChampionsRideforCharities Points of contact:Sandra Prieto: 407-687-2961 - sprieto37@gmail.comBill Siegrist: 407-221-0674 - bsiegrist@fbchomeloans.comBrian Bacon: 931-581-6050 – brian396375@icloud.com