 
News By Tag
* Cycling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake Mary
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

Champions Ride for Charities Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Cycling

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Lake Mary - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rotary Club of Lake Mary Presents Champions Ride for Charities


Fallen First Responders to be honored at the Rotary Club of Lake Mary's 5th Annual Champions Ride for Charities Bike Ride on September 10, 2017

The Rotary Club of Lake Mary is honoring those law enforcement officers and firefighters who have perished in the line of duty. The Lake Mary Rotarians are also raising funds to donate to local charities by hosting the 5th Annual Champions Ride for Charities bike ride on Sunday, September 10th, 2017.

The day begins with a ceremony at 7:00 AM remembering our first responders who have given their lives in the line of duty, especially this past year.

At 7:30 AM, the ride officially begins with the departure of the 103-miles riders from the starting point at AAA Headquarters, 1000 AAA Blvd. Lake Mary, FL 32746. Cyclists are offered four popular routes:

·       103 miles Century Route beginning at 7:30 AM

·       66 miles Metric Century Route beginning at 7:40 AM

·       36 miles Half Metric Century Route beginning at 7:50 AM

·       10 miles Family Fun Ride beginning at 10:00 AM and running along the Cross Seminole Trail

Regarded as one of Florida's most popular rides due to the scenic beauty and level terrain, the 103, 66, and 36 miles routes progress through Seminole County into Volusia County. There will be breakfast and lunch provided for all participants including healthy snacks and beverages at all SAG (stuff and gear) stops.

This ride raises funds and awareness for local charities including Seminole County Branches of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and The Sharing Center.

Registration information is found at www.championsrideforcharities.com

Facebook Fan Page www.facebook.com/ChampionsRideforCharities

Points of contact:

Sandra Prieto: 407-687-2961 - sprieto37@gmail.com

Bill Siegrist: 407-221-0674 - bsiegrist@fbchomeloans.com

Brian Bacon: 931-581-6050 – brian396375@icloud.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Cycling
Industry:Fitness
Location:Lake Mary - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share