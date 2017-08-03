News By Tag
IPCA Electronics Expo 2017 : Ready To Be A Part Of The IoT Race ? Inxee Beckons You
With Inxee Systems Pvt Ltd being the silver sponsor of the just concluded IPCA Electronics India Expo 2017, the electronics enthusiasts were in for a splendid demonstration of imagination, innovation and technology.
The recently concluded IPCA 2017 Electronics Expo opened a window of opportunities for the electronics industry enthusiasts. An innovative and inspiring show was put up at the expo by Inxee Systems Private Limited, a pioneer Indian electronics and R&D services company, foraying into the new technological shift with Internet Of Things, creating a buzz everywhere. Inxee's central theme
' Design In India. Make In India.' was received with much enthusiasm and was a welcome change that portrayed India's foray into the design & manufacturing domain as well.
The event also proved to be a comprehensive platform for the electronics industry, where exhibitors comprising innovators, designers, manufacturers and sellers participated with gusto. The Expo attracted visitors from all functional branches and verticals of the electronics industry including buyers, production managers as well as engineers and innovators. The venue was effectively planned in a way to enhance interaction between prospective buyers and sellers and easy exchange of ideas with the visitors. The exhibition was successful in spreading an impressive outlook towards the growing ESDM sector in India among the youth and the visitors.
Displaying some of the most innovative turnkey projects underway, such as the Home Automation Solution, Building Management System, Smart Wearables, Vehicle telematics solution, Smart Lighting solutions, Smart metering solution, Smart Water flow meter, so on and so forth, Inxee caught the attention of most of the visitors who came at the expo with much expectations and were fairly fascinated by the vast spectrum of imaginative projects put up for the exhibition as well as their line of indigenous electronic products. "IPCA Electronics Expo has been in tandem with our major aim of taking the Indian MSMEs ahead in the global market. This event provides just the ideal platform to accelerate the growth of the electronics industry" said Mr. Srinath Nudurupati, Director, Inxee Systems Private Limited [ info@inxee.com ].
Events like these will promote business and help create an impactful stature of India's growth and presence in the global platform. With companies like Inxee [ www.inxee.com ] leading from the front, 'Make in India' no longer seems a distant dream anymore as far as electronics industry is concerned.
