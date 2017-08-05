SIRION™ Mega systems expanded range now available

End

-- Veolia Water Technologies (Veolia) is pleased to announce the release of six new models in its SIRION™ Mega range of reverse osmosis systems. SIRION Mega systems are skid-mounted, fully standardised solutions, developed for pure water production and water re-use applications across all industrial markets.The extended range offers higher flow rates to meet the needs of companies with large purified water demands – from 5 to 139 m/h – for use in boiler feeds, cooling water, re-use/recycling and other industrial processes, allowing the workload of two smaller systems to be handled by a single unit.The SIRION Mega's high rejection, high flux, low energy membranes remove 98 per cent of dissolved inorganics, and over 99 per cent of large dissolved organics, colloids and particles from brackish water. Each system is fitted with Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) pumps to offer savings of up to 50 per cent on electrical power compared to conventional units, in addition to an overall reduction in water consumption.The cost-effective systems are delivered pre-commissioned, with short delivery times, minimal civil engineering requirements and rapid start-up times. Backed by Veolia's high quality, local service and support teams, these units reduce costly downtime and unscheduled maintenance, ensuring long-term efficient operation.