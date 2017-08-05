News By Tag
ISO Extortion: Threats To Silence Guberman Backfire On Accreditation Oppressors
Guberman continues to expose an anti-American accreditation scheme despite threats to silence him.
Yesterday, Guberman published a video (https://youtu.be/
"There are a number of individuals profiting significantly from the accreditation scheme that do not want me to tell the truth about having a choice." Citing one of his favorite quotes Guberman said, "What the accreditation oppressors need to realize is the truth always rises to the top, just like oil."
Guberman's company G-PMC, LLC (http://www.g-
Studies show the majority of U.S. manufacturers certified to ISO 9001:2015, AS9100, ISO 13485, ISO/TS 16949, and other standards are unfortunately not aware their registrar belongs to Chinese-led International Accreditation Forum (IAF). In contrast, the only recognized US-based accreditation body that does not belong to Chinese influenced IAF is the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC), which happens to be the fastest growing accreditation body in North America.
Guberman said those profiting from the accreditation scam and attempting to harm his business should realize their strong-arm tactics only motivate him and other businesses to push back and stand against the corruption.
"I'm bringing to light the biggest industrial scam this country has ever seen, so their threats to silence my message only motivates me further to inform and protect the American people, and the thousands of misled businesses that have been swindled by the accreditation hyperbole." He concluded, "It's appalling how this foreign influenced accreditation racket is hurting American businesses, killing American jobs, wasting tax dollars, and weakening the quality of American made products, and therefore, those behind the racket should be locked up for treason."
Guberman's Youtube channel has dozens of videos in which he talks about the accreditation scheme hoodwinking U.S. businesses by registrars belonging to ANAB-IAF at at http://bit.ly/
Press & Media Contact:
Henry Kroger, Media Relations
American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC)
41 Madison Avenue,
31st Floor, Manhattan,
New York, NY 10010-2202, USA
+1 212-726-2320
http://www.aboac.org
Contact
American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC)
***@aboac.org
