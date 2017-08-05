 
ISO Extortion: Threats To Silence Guberman Backfire On Accreditation Oppressors

Guberman continues to expose an anti-American accreditation scheme despite threats to silence him.
 
 
Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Milwaukee, WI (USA), August 10th, 2017 -- Daryl Guberman, the CEO of G-PMC Group, LLC, the leading independent ISO registrar accredited by the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC) has a simple message to the individuals that is threatening him and his company for exposing an international accreditation scheme involving The ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB), The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF). "I won't be silenced," said Guberman.

Yesterday, Guberman published a video (https://youtu.be/Mkn11hw2gjs) in response to those that are desperately attempting to restrain him and his company from having the moral and legal right to certify American businesses for ISO certification. In the video, Guberman said he has received harrasing phone calls and threats from anonymous individuals he believes to be profiting from the accreditation racket.

"There are a number of individuals profiting significantly from the accreditation scheme that do not want me to tell the truth about having a choice." Citing one of his favorite quotes Guberman said, "What the accreditation oppressors need to realize is the truth always rises to the top, just like oil."

Guberman's company G-PMC, LLC (http://www.g-pmc.com) specializes in providing complete and fully accredited ISO certification services for businesses that do not want to be certified by a registar belonging to the Chinese-led International Accreditation Forum (IAF) which is under the leadership of Chinese National Xiao Jianhua, according to public records at http://dguberman.com/IAF_tax_report.pdf

Studies show the majority of U.S. manufacturers certified to ISO 9001:2015, AS9100, ISO 13485, ISO/TS 16949, and other standards are unfortunately not aware their registrar belongs to Chinese-led International Accreditation Forum (IAF). In contrast, the only recognized US-based accreditation body that does not belong to Chinese influenced IAF is the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC), which happens to be the fastest growing accreditation body in North America.

Guberman said those profiting from the accreditation scam and attempting to harm his business should realize their strong-arm tactics only motivate him and other businesses to push back and stand against the corruption.

"I'm bringing to light the biggest industrial scam this country has ever seen, so their threats to silence my message only motivates me further to inform and protect the American people, and the thousands of misled businesses that have been swindled by the accreditation hyperbole." He concluded, "It's appalling how this foreign influenced accreditation racket is hurting American businesses, killing American jobs, wasting tax dollars, and weakening the quality of American made products, and therefore, those behind the racket should be locked up for treason."

Guberman's Youtube channel has dozens of videos in which he talks about the accreditation scheme hoodwinking U.S. businesses by registrars belonging to ANAB-IAF at at http://bit.ly/2ugQBr1

Press & Media Contact:
Henry Kroger, Media Relations
American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC)
41 Madison Avenue,
31st Floor, Manhattan,
New York, NY 10010-2202, USA
+1 212-726-2320
http://www.aboac.org

