Services Offered By Archplanest: Online House Design Consultants

-- One-on-One Design Consultations (http://www.archplanest.com/):
At Archplanest we try to communicate with every client as one on one. As meeting with every client is not possible for us we pay proper attention to client and try to receive all the information given by client. You can share as much details you have. Even you can what's app all details at given contact number.Customized House Design (http://www.archplanest.com/):
Archplanest has the design experience and expertise to help guide you through this process. You need to place your requirement for house design and leave the creativity on us. We don't believe in drafting any sketch as this won't solve your purpose or ours. Instead of this we facilitate you with n number of revision in conceptual plan development.3D Modeling and Presentation:
3D visualization of drafted plan is most important. As everyone wants to know how the exterior house will look like. After finalizing the floor plans we develop the elevation design. Before designing we ask liking and disliking of client regarding features and color combination. In case of 3D interior design again we follow the same process.Alternate Foundations:
Basics of structure drawings are the foundation and footing drawings. It has the details of column layout and details with the footing sizes required for every column. The foundation is based on the total building load, soil load bearing capacity, earthquake zone. We design all types of foundation like open foundation, pile foundation and load bearing wall foundations.Site Plans:
Archplanest can provide detailed site plans for your property and proposed home design to verify that local building codes are being met.Kitchen, Bath, and Bedroom Designs:
These are part of working drawings. In this we give the section and 2d elevation design (http://www.archplanest.com/
) of kitchen, toilet, bathroom and if required bedroom too.If you would like to modify the kitchen, bathrooms, or bedrooms for any existing plan we can do that too.Barrier-Free Construction:
Our drawings are in standard format and have all the necessary details, even a layman can understand the drawings. A contractor who has built 2-3 houses can easily work on the drawings and deliver the complete house as per drawings and designs.Specialty Engineering:
Many areas around the country require specialty engineering in order to meet local building codes. These areas may include coastal properties, high-wind areas, hilly areas and farm lands. Archplanest can design the drawings for all types of locations so that your plans meet local building codes.Landscape Design:
If you have special requests for landscape design, Archplanest can work closely with you on a design plan.Materials Estimation:
We also provide cost of construction with detailed material estimation and costing. Costing may differ a bit as per available location and some material charges. Estimates of construction costs should be made from the construction sets. We suggest consulting with a local builder to provide an estimate of those specific costs. The contractor should provide the material quantity lists; costs may vary depending on choice of materials, availability of materials within an area, labor costs, choice of finishes, and degree of detail.Building Bylaws
Our plans are designed to meet national building standards. In case if the local building bylaws are different then you need to provide the same. Then we can design the plans as per available building bylaws.