Veolia launches an enhanced Actiflo® Pack range for municipal and industrial water treatment

Actiflo

End

-- Veolia's newly launched, fully standardised, Actiflo® clarifier package plant offers a compact high rate water clarification process that is used across both municipal and industrial markets for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, wastewater treatment and reuse.The range is based on the existing Actiflo® process developed by Veolia Water Technologies (Veolia) that uses microsand and polymer in the flocculation tank to increase settling velocity and produce water free from suspended solids and other contaminants. The Actiflo® process has shown consistent and unparalleled results in handling fluctuating flows and contaminant concentrations.Three new models have been added to the range which, along with several performance design improvements, make the process more efficient, reducing energy and chemical usage and delivering a single prefabricated Actiflo® stream flow rate up to 1440m/hr (application specific).With over 1,800 Actiflo® units installed worldwide, including more than 900 package plants, Veolia guarantees a high level of local services based on reliable, efficient and modular solutions and cost effective products.Visit http://www.veoliawatertechnologies.co.uk/ products/actiflo for full details of the Actiflo® Pack product range.