News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Veolia launches an enhanced Actiflo® Pack range for municipal and industrial water treatment
The range is based on the existing Actiflo® process developed by Veolia Water Technologies (Veolia) that uses microsand and polymer in the flocculation tank to increase settling velocity and produce water free from suspended solids and other contaminants. The Actiflo® process has shown consistent and unparalleled results in handling fluctuating flows and contaminant concentrations.
Three new models have been added to the range which, along with several performance design improvements, make the process more efficient, reducing energy and chemical usage and delivering a single prefabricated Actiflo® stream flow rate up to 1440m3/hr (application specific).
With over 1,800 Actiflo® units installed worldwide, including more than 900 package plants, Veolia guarantees a high level of local services based on reliable, efficient and modular solutions and cost effective products.
Visit http://www.veoliawatertechnologies.co.uk/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse