Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Latest products and innovative solutions on show in Technology Workshop Theatre at UK Security Ex

 
 
LONDON, British IOT - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Latest products and innovative solutions on show in the Technology Workshop Theatre at UK Security Expo

UK Security Expo offers a packed programme of presentations and live demonstrations providing valuable insight into the latest technologies, training and consultancy solutions which are available to help keep businesses safe and secure.

Every aspect of security will be covered including CCTV and Video Analytics, Perimeter Security and Intrusion Detection, Access Control and Biometrics, Screening and Scanning, Surveillance and Communications, Cyber Capabilities, CBRNE, and UAVs.

Dedicated sessions will take place covering machine learning software, multi-layered physical perimeter security, early warning intrusion detection systems, modern HVM solutions and 3D printing. Privacy and encryption, compromised credentials, IA Inside, DMARC and cloud computing will all be covered on the Cyber Threat and Capability workshop. In Screening and Scanning, suicide terrorism, non-intrusive inspection devices and next generation automation systems are on the agenda.

Peter Jones, Chief Executive, UK Security Expo comments "The Technology Workshop Theatre is a major attraction at UK Security Expo. Visitors can hear the latest updates from the authorities and end-users in one of the 9 conference theatres, and then find out what's new from the solution providers and see the products in action in a live environment."

Jones continues "We are delighted with the range of companies who have signed up to participate in the Workshop programme. From iCetana, Frontier Pitts, Abloy, Red Sift/OnDMARC, Rapiscan and Smiths Detection, Genetec, Eagle Automation, to date there are over 30 highly innovative companies who will be providing visitors with first hand access to the latest solutions on the market."

The Technology Workshop Theatre is situated in the heart of the exhibition show floor and run alongside the Tactical Live Demonstration Theatre and the new Drone Zone. Visitors to UK Security Expo can also participate in 9 conferences which cover all the most pressing issues from global counter terror, border security, protecting crowded places, cyber security and critical national infrastructure.

For details of all the companies participating in the Workshop Theatre visit the website at https://www.uksecurityexpo.com/visit/technology-workshop-....

