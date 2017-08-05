 
News By Tag
* Sale Furniture
* Live Edge Furniture
* Wood Wooden Furniture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* NEW YORK
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Apt Teak Root Furniture for any Home

Our company chelseahomeandleisureltd.co.uk has been dealing in different types of teak furniture, from teak dining tables to teak root furniture.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sale Furniture
Live Edge Furniture
Wood Wooden Furniture

Industry:
Business

Location:
NEW YORK - California - US

Subject:
Projects

NEW YORK, Calif. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- As dealers in teak furniture since a long time, our company, Chelsea home and leisure ltd ensures our customers have the required knowledge of different types of  teak furniture available. This helps you in choosing according to your requirement. You need to also consider your budget.  Basically, there are 3 grades of teak available and going through their specific characteristics helps you in making the right choice.

Grade A Teak: This Grade A of the teak used in furniture means the using of the heartwood section of the teak which is mature. This furniture will be closely grained, oily to touch and a 'warm honey' in colour. This furniture also contains a lot of oils which are protective and is dense in nature.  Furniture made of this grade of teak, be it the solid wood dining tables or any other teak root furniture works out expensive as compared to furniture made of the other grades. This is because this grade of teak makes up only 25% of the log which is mature.

Grade B Teak: The furniture made in this grade of teak uses the outer wood which is considered as 'semi-mature'.  The furniture will have a greater variation and also a duller and lighter colour. The teak root furniture of Grade B is sanded and consists of uneven grain. There are some knots present in this grade B.

Grade C Teak: The sapwood from the section which is on the outer side of the teak log are used for this furniture. This part is utilised for the transportation of minerals and water by the crown tree. Furniture opted for in this grade has a patchy appearance with the colour being in contrast to a large extent. This contains large knots and no content of protective oils. On the whole, this is considered as highly inferior.

Choice of Machined Teak Furniture:

Chelsea home and leisure ltd is a company which believes in letting the customer make a choice of the furniture, be it the solid wood dining tables or the teak root furniture. You can opt for the machined cut teak furniture with our company as we ensure that the wood is cut in a precise manner by our team of experienced professionals. This ensures that the pieces fit perfectly, offering a neat and classy look to the teak root furniture chosen.

Source of Teak:

The teak used for the manufacture of furniture by our company is sourced from teak plantations which are environmentally sustainable. The furniture offered by our company is considered as environmental friendly.

Choosing chelseahomeandleisureltd.co.uk for all your requirements of teak root furniture or any other solid wood furniture you can be assured that you are opting for a higher level of natural wooden beauty. From the sourcing of the teak right up to precise manufacturing of teak furniture, we make sure our professionals do not compromise on the quality factor in any way. The smallest of details which can make a difference to the quality and looks of the teak root furniture is given its due importance, including the hardware and the glue. For any more information or specific details on teak root furniture or even solid wood dining tables you can contact us at chelseahomeandleisureltd.co.uk.

Website: https://chelseahomeandleisureltd.co.uk/
End
Source:chelseahomeandleisure
Email:***@chelseahomeandleisure-ltd.com
Phone:0207 060 6412
Tags:Sale Furniture, Live Edge Furniture, Wood Wooden Furniture
Industry:Business
Location:NEW YORK - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
chelseahomeandleisure-ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share