News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Apt Teak Root Furniture for any Home
Our company chelseahomeandleisureltd.co.uk has been dealing in different types of teak furniture, from teak dining tables to teak root furniture.
Grade A Teak: This Grade A of the teak used in furniture means the using of the heartwood section of the teak which is mature. This furniture will be closely grained, oily to touch and a 'warm honey' in colour. This furniture also contains a lot of oils which are protective and is dense in nature. Furniture made of this grade of teak, be it the solid wood dining tables or any other teak root furniture works out expensive as compared to furniture made of the other grades. This is because this grade of teak makes up only 25% of the log which is mature.
Grade B Teak: The furniture made in this grade of teak uses the outer wood which is considered as 'semi-mature'. The furniture will have a greater variation and also a duller and lighter colour. The teak root furniture of Grade B is sanded and consists of uneven grain. There are some knots present in this grade B.
Grade C Teak: The sapwood from the section which is on the outer side of the teak log are used for this furniture. This part is utilised for the transportation of minerals and water by the crown tree. Furniture opted for in this grade has a patchy appearance with the colour being in contrast to a large extent. This contains large knots and no content of protective oils. On the whole, this is considered as highly inferior.
Choice of Machined Teak Furniture:
Chelsea home and leisure ltd is a company which believes in letting the customer make a choice of the furniture, be it the solid wood dining tables or the teak root furniture. You can opt for the machined cut teak furniture with our company as we ensure that the wood is cut in a precise manner by our team of experienced professionals. This ensures that the pieces fit perfectly, offering a neat and classy look to the teak root furniture chosen.
Source of Teak:
The teak used for the manufacture of furniture by our company is sourced from teak plantations which are environmentally sustainable. The furniture offered by our company is considered as environmental friendly.
Choosing chelseahomeandleisureltd.co.uk for all your requirements of teak root furniture or any other solid wood furniture you can be assured that you are opting for a higher level of natural wooden beauty. From the sourcing of the teak right up to precise manufacturing of teak furniture, we make sure our professionals do not compromise on the quality factor in any way. The smallest of details which can make a difference to the quality and looks of the teak root furniture is given its due importance, including the hardware and the glue. For any more information or specific details on teak root furniture or even solid wood dining tables you can contact us at chelseahomeandleisureltd.co.uk.
Website: https://chelseahomeandleisureltd.co.uk/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse