 
News By Tag
* Prettislim News
* Prettislim
* Prettislim Clinic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

Fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017 | Weight Loss Session with Dr Puneet Nayak at Prettislim Clinic

Watch Fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017 Weight Loss Session with Dr Puneet Nayak at Prettislim Clinic. Prettislim Clinic is the Official Fitness Expert.
 
 
Prettislim Clinic
Prettislim Clinic
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Prettislim Clinic is the official Fitness Expert of Fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017. The state winners had an interaction with our with Dr. Puneet Nayak for an special Fitness Session.

Prettislim is a Slimming & Body shaping clinic, run by a team of qualified MBBS, MD Doctors, Dietitians, Physiotherapists & allied Health Professionals since last 8 years. Prettislim launched U-Lipo, first time in India, few years back. Till date thousands of clients have been successfully treated through U-Lipo at Prettislim clinic. Prettislim has thousands of satisfied clients, from all strata of society, including doctors, lawyers, models, cine stars, celebrities ,government officers, politicians, corporate executives, professionals, housewives & students, who have given Prettislim 95% satisfaction ratings & reviews. Highest number of satisfied clients, has made Prettislim is a No.1 Slimming clinic in Mumbai.

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adDBk1mim7o



Video Link: http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/beauty-pageants...

Contact
Prettislim Clinic
***@digirepublik.com
End
Source:
Email:***@digirepublik.com Email Verified
Tags:Prettislim News, Prettislim, Prettislim Clinic
Industry:Health
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prettislim Clinic News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share