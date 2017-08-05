News By Tag
Fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017 | Weight Loss Session with Dr Puneet Nayak at Prettislim Clinic
Watch Fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017 Weight Loss Session with Dr Puneet Nayak at Prettislim Clinic. Prettislim Clinic is the Official Fitness Expert.
Prettislim is a Slimming & Body shaping clinic, run by a team of qualified MBBS, MD Doctors, Dietitians, Physiotherapists & allied Health Professionals since last 8 years. Prettislim launched U-Lipo, first time in India, few years back. Till date thousands of clients have been successfully treated through U-Lipo at Prettislim clinic. Prettislim has thousands of satisfied clients, from all strata of society, including doctors, lawyers, models, cine stars, celebrities ,government officers, politicians, corporate executives, professionals, housewives & students, who have given Prettislim 95% satisfaction ratings & reviews. Highest number of satisfied clients, has made Prettislim is a No.1 Slimming clinic in Mumbai.
Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/
Video Link: http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/
