xyzReptiles to Attend the 2017 National Reptile Breeders Expo in Daytona Beach August 18-20
xyzReptiles will be attending and vending at the National Reptile Breeders Expo in Daytona Beach for the third consecutive year.
The owners of xyzReptiles have been working hard over the last 30 months to make sure the site and the operation is running as smoothly and efficiently as possible. Part of this effort revolves around meeting and greeting other Reptile Breeders and Reptile Owners and there is no better place to do so than this year's upcoming Daytona Reptile Show. Is a great opportunity to see some of our great snakes for sale including an array of ball Pythons for sale.
"We are delighted to be vending for our third straight year as xyzReptiles"
The Daytona Reptile Show was originally held in Orlando Florida but has found a new home at the Ocean Center for over a decade and a half. The proximity of the show to the Boardwalk and Atlantic Ocean make it an ideal location to take the family for a combined reptication.
About xyzReptiles:
xyzReptiles is an eCommerce company based in Miami, FL. The online reptile store offers quality reptiles for sale and a large selection of reptile pets and supplies at discount prices. All animals are shipped via FedEx Next Day Air and come with a Live Arrival Guarantee. The company was founded in April of 2015 and launched their website www.xyzReptiles.com in late July of the same year. While the founding of the company is recent the managing members have over 25 years of reptile breeding experience and husbandry.
Contact
Amir Soleymani
xyzReptiles
***@xyzreptiles.com
