 
News By Tag
* Snakes for Sale
* Ball Pythons For Sale
* Reptiles For Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palmetto
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

xyzReptiles to Attend the 2017 National Reptile Breeders Expo in Daytona Beach August 18-20

xyzReptiles will be attending and vending at the National Reptile Breeders Expo in Daytona Beach for the third consecutive year.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Snakes for Sale
Ball Pythons For Sale
Reptiles For Sale

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Palmetto - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

PALMETTO, Fla. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Online Reptile Retail's fastest growing site, is ready to bring their customers a great opportunity that is only available once a year. It is once again time for reptile enthusiasts from around the country and the world to meet in Daytona Beach for the annual Reptile Breeders Expo being held this August 18 – 20 at the Ocean Center located at 101 N Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach FL.

The owners of xyzReptiles have been working hard over the last 30 months to make sure the site and the operation is running as smoothly and efficiently as possible. Part of this effort revolves around meeting and greeting other Reptile Breeders and Reptile Owners and there is no better place to do so than this year's upcoming Daytona Reptile Show. Is a great opportunity to see some of our great snakes for sale including an array of ball Pythons for sale.

"We are delighted to be vending for our third straight year as xyzReptiles", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "This year makes our companies third and my personal 26th year visiting this great show. Please make sure to stop by and say hello at our booth next weekend!"

The Daytona Reptile Show was originally held in Orlando Florida but has found a new home at the Ocean Center for over a decade and a half. The proximity of the show to the Boardwalk and Atlantic Ocean make it an ideal location to take the family for a combined reptication.

Visit https://www.xyzreptiles.com/reptiles/animals/snakes/ for more details.

About xyzReptiles:

xyzReptiles is an eCommerce company based in Miami, FL. The online reptile store offers quality reptiles for sale and a large selection of reptile pets and supplies at discount prices. All animals are shipped via FedEx Next Day Air and come with a Live Arrival Guarantee. The company was founded in April of 2015 and launched their website www.xyzReptiles.com in late July of the same year. While the founding of the company is recent the managing members have over 25 years of reptile breeding experience and husbandry.

Contact
Amir Soleymani
xyzReptiles
***@xyzreptiles.com
End
Source:
Email:***@xyzreptiles.com
Posted By:***@xyzreptiles.com Email Verified
Tags:Snakes for Sale, Ball Pythons For Sale, Reptiles For Sale
Industry:Pets
Location:Palmetto - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
xyzReptiles PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share