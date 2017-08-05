 
News By Tag
* Bbq
* Bbq Week
* Barbecue
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reading
  Berkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

UK BBQ week is an initiative to encourage more people to get outside and enjoy the delights of BBQ

 
 
UK BBQ Week Logo
UK BBQ Week Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bbq
* Bbq Week
* Barbecue

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Reading - Berkshire - England

Subject:
* Events

READING, England - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- There are many people in the UK who are extremely passionate about BBQ and cooking outdoors. They love to pass on their knowledge to give people the skills to be able to BBQ better.

Many BBQ communities already exist on different social media channels, where the sharing of knowledge and skills, is already happening on a day-to-day basis.

We wanted to create something that the wider UK population could take part in and experience the delights of BBQ cooking. Whilst this initiative focussed on a specific week, expect to see many BBQ initiatives throughout the year.

There are some specific goals we would love to achieve:

- To encourage more people to cook outdoors more;

- To encourage more people to cook all year round rather than just through the 'warmer' summer months;

- To demonstrate the variety of what can be cooked outdoors;

- To turnaround the perceptions of what UK BBQ is about;

- To share our passion for BBQ with the UK.

We want to make a positive change to turnaround the perceptions of what UK BBQ is all about. Many people roll out the cliches of burnt sausages, burgers and raw chicken…but actually there are plenty of BBQ'ers in the UK doing amazing things.  We want to encourage more positivity for UK BBQ.

UK BBQ teams have won BBQ competitions around the US and Europe. There is a growing community of people who love to cook outdoors whatever the weather. The whole of the UK seems to be waking up to what BBQ can be.

There are some great UK companies that are supporting this initiative. All these companies are active in supporting the UK BBQ scene 365 days a year.

This is our first year for UK BBQ Week, and we simply want to make a start with inspiring people…we have set up a website at http://ukbbqweek.com/ where you can find out more.

We will be holding competitions to win goodies, sharing recipes, techniques, and sharing lots of mouthwatering photos, both ours and more importantly UK BBQ'ers taking part in this fantastic event.

There is an email subscription to sign up for the all latest news together with social media accounts for Twitter @ukbbqweek Instagram @ukbbqweek and Facebook UK BBQ Week.

Contact
UK BBQ Week
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Bbq, Bbq Week, Barbecue
Industry:Event
Location:Reading - Berkshire - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share