UK BBQ week is an initiative to encourage more people to get outside and enjoy the delights of BBQ
Many BBQ communities already exist on different social media channels, where the sharing of knowledge and skills, is already happening on a day-to-day basis.
We wanted to create something that the wider UK population could take part in and experience the delights of BBQ cooking. Whilst this initiative focussed on a specific week, expect to see many BBQ initiatives throughout the year.
There are some specific goals we would love to achieve:
- To encourage more people to cook outdoors more;
- To encourage more people to cook all year round rather than just through the 'warmer' summer months;
- To demonstrate the variety of what can be cooked outdoors;
- To turnaround the perceptions of what UK BBQ is about;
- To share our passion for BBQ with the UK.
We want to make a positive change to turnaround the perceptions of what UK BBQ is all about. Many people roll out the cliches of burnt sausages, burgers and raw chicken…but actually there are plenty of BBQ'ers in the UK doing amazing things. We want to encourage more positivity for UK BBQ.
UK BBQ teams have won BBQ competitions around the US and Europe. There is a growing community of people who love to cook outdoors whatever the weather. The whole of the UK seems to be waking up to what BBQ can be.
There are some great UK companies that are supporting this initiative. All these companies are active in supporting the UK BBQ scene 365 days a year.
This is our first year for UK BBQ Week, and we simply want to make a start with inspiring people…we have set up a website at http://ukbbqweek.com/
We will be holding competitions to win goodies, sharing recipes, techniques, and sharing lots of mouthwatering photos, both ours and more importantly UK BBQ'ers taking part in this fantastic event.
There is an email subscription to sign up for the all latest news together with social media accounts for Twitter @ukbbqweek Instagram @ukbbqweek and Facebook UK BBQ Week.
UK BBQ Week
***@gmail.com
