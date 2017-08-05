News By Tag
Wooden Space Revives the Royal Charm by Presenting Its Four Poster Bed Collection
Looking to purchase a four poster bed? Wooden Space is the best online wooden furniture shopping portal that provides you with a classic collection of these beds in numerous styles and designs.
If you too strive to achieve a majestic charm in your bedroom with these beautifully crafted beds, then Wooden Space is the best online shopping destination for you. Their furniture designing experts have come up with an amazing range of these furniture units that carries specific outlook to provide an aesthetic appeal to your bedroom interior.
There are many benefits of buying your poster bed from Wooden Space, have a look:
Numerous Styles and Designs
Whether you want to buy a traditional or modern style four poster bed for your bedroom, Wooden Space offers you with a wide range of options to excite your shopping spree. They provide an unparalleled retail experience that takes into consideration every customer's unique needs and preferences. All the four poster beds available on their catalogue combine the timelessness of hardwood and the lure of wooden finishes. Buy any of these exclusively designed beds to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in your bedroom.
Designer-made and High-quality Products
All the four poster beds available at Wooden Space have been designed by an expert team of furniture designers to meet the needs of people from all walks of life. Moreover, they are handcrafted by their skilled artisans who hold an extensive knowledge about furniture designing and strive to deliver excellence consistently. For sturdiness, they use only dovetail joint technique in crafting these poster beds, unlike the other furniture manufacturers who use staples and nails in framing their furniture pieces. Moreover, to ensure quality, Wooden Space has also passed each of their products from rigorous quality check measures during various phases of manufacturing.
Customisation Facility
If you have a specific design of bed in mind, then Wooden Space is the place where you can actually bring it to life. It has an expert team of furniture designers that helps you to get a custom-built bed that is made as per your desire. For availing this service, all you have to do is fill up the customisation form available on their website. After which, one of their designing professionals will call you to inquire about your customisation plans, and your poster bed will be designed accordingly.
Affordable Prices
One of the major benefits of shopping at Wooden Space is that all their furniture units are reasonably priced, so now you need not break the bank to buy a designer-made four poster bed. Whatever be your budget, they offer you with many options ranging from the simple looking beds to the one that is truly luxurious.
Although the prices of their products are quite cheap, they have not compromised on the quality, and have used only the top-quality raw materials in the framework, and every unit is crafted meticulously for perfection.
Safe Payment Options
If you are someone who hesitates from online shopping due to feeling unsure about the safety of payment gateways, then you need not worry for the same while shopping at Wooden Space. This is because they offer you with completely secure payment modes and use the latest firewall to eliminate malware threats.
Besides all these benefits, shopping at Wooden Space is entirely hassle-free because of their easy- to- navigate website which allows you to browse through numerous products within a matter of seconds. Moreover, every order entails numerous other value-added benefits like exciting discounts deals and fast home delivery service.
For More Details
Call us at:+44-2080686570
Mail Us: care@woodenspace.co.uk
Website: https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
Contact
020 8068 6570
***@woodenspace.co.uk
