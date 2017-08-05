 
Brand New Smart P2 Dust Masks From BEST Set To Infiltrate Paintshop Respiratory Products Market

Ideally suited to the finishing industry, BEST Finique worked in unison with key accounts throughout the Marine, Automotive and Composite manufacturing industries to perfect this carefully engineered breathing solution.
 
 
SOUTHAMPTON, England - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Promising advanced protection with supreme comfort, this P2 dust mask has already triggered a hullabaloo in the competitive PPE market.

Dust masks have been slow to keep up with the technological advances seen in coveralls and other protective clothing goods. BEST along with their European distribution partner Direct Tool Company identified a requirement for premium quality respiratory masks that don't break the bank and acted swiftly to come up with a practical solution.

Designed for use in paint shops and cleanrooms working with typical hazardous products such as adhesives, primer and base coats to name a few. The respiratory mask is suitable for a whole host of industries involved in finishing procedures including and not limited to: aviation paint shops, automotive accident repair centres, commercial vehicle paint shops and locomotive finishing workshops.

To summarise, the latest dust mask from BEST delivers in all areas and is competitively priced in comparison to other popular branded alternatives.

About BEST Finique

BEST Finique are a relatively young brand of high end surface finishing consumables tailored for usage in a multitude of surface finishing industries, from superyacht builders to aerospace part manufacturers and everything in between. BEST continue to expand their prevalent range of consumable products to the market at extremely competitive prices.

https://www.dtc-uk.com/products/best-f2-smart-mask/15903/

