 
News By Tag
* Baby Food Market India
* Baby Food Industry India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Baby Food Market Outlook – Demand for Convenience Foods Fuelling Growth

Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on the Baby Food Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Retail Industry Series.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Baby Food Market India
* Baby Food Industry India

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

MUMBAI, India - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Global market intelligence firm, Netscribes, Inc. released its latest report on the 'Baby Food Market in India 2017 (https://www.researchonindia.com/baby-food-market-in-india-2021.html)'. Increasing education about child nutrition has resulted in a rise in the demand for baby food.

Netscribes' latest market research report titled Baby Food Market in India 2017 identifies baby food segment to be one of the fastest growing segments in the Indian baby care market. With the increase in disposable income amongst Indians, per capita income and GDP is also on the rise, leading to growing appetite for premium products in the urban segment. Also rise in the consumption of convenience foods is a factor considered for growth. Growing working women class population is also considered as a reason for the category's double digit growth in India.

Presence of large number of organized and unorganized players in the market and price competitiveness among them is also posing as threats to the industry. Government's strict regulations on marketing and promotion of infant food and dominance of traditional concept of breast feeding are also potential threats. The global baby food market is dominated by five major players namely Mead Johnson, Nestle, Abbott, Danone and Wyeth. The major player in the Indian baby food market is Nestle India Limited, holding the largest market share followed by players like GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Danone, Bombay Oxygen Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and others.

Customizations Available
With the given market data, Research on India offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at support@researchonindia.com

For more details on the content of each report and ordering information please contact:

Phone: +91 22 4098 7600
E-Mail: info@netscribes.com

About Netscribes

Netscribes (www.netscribes.com) is a global market intelligence and content management firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, the company provides tactical and actionable insights to its clients and enables effective decision-making and strategic implementation.

For more information please write to info@netscribes.com

Media Contact
Netscribes (India) Pvt Ltd.
Alina Lewis
+91 22 4098 7600
marketing@netscribes.com
End
Source:Netscribes India Pvt Ltd.
Email:***@netscribes.com
Posted By:***@netscribes.com Email Verified
Tags:Baby Food Market India, Baby Food Industry India
Industry:Food
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017
Netscribes News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share