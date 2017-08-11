News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Baby Food Market Outlook – Demand for Convenience Foods Fuelling Growth
Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on the Baby Food Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Retail Industry Series.
Netscribes' latest market research report titled Baby Food Market in India 2017 identifies baby food segment to be one of the fastest growing segments in the Indian baby care market. With the increase in disposable income amongst Indians, per capita income and GDP is also on the rise, leading to growing appetite for premium products in the urban segment. Also rise in the consumption of convenience foods is a factor considered for growth. Growing working women class population is also considered as a reason for the category's double digit growth in India.
Presence of large number of organized and unorganized players in the market and price competitiveness among them is also posing as threats to the industry. Government's strict regulations on marketing and promotion of infant food and dominance of traditional concept of breast feeding are also potential threats. The global baby food market is dominated by five major players namely Mead Johnson, Nestle, Abbott, Danone and Wyeth. The major player in the Indian baby food market is Nestle India Limited, holding the largest market share followed by players like GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Danone, Bombay Oxygen Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and others.
Customizations Available
With the given market data, Research on India offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at support@researchonindia.com
For more details on the content of each report and ordering information please contact:
Phone: +91 22 4098 7600
E-Mail: info@netscribes.com
About Netscribes
Netscribes (www.netscribes.com)
For more information please write to info@netscribes.com
Media Contact
Netscribes (India) Pvt Ltd.
Alina Lewis
+91 22 4098 7600
marketing@netscribes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017