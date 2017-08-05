 
Industry News





Kompac Launches New High-Speed Coating and Priming Systems

Kompac's New EZ Koat 20 Plus and 30 Plus models are now rated at speeds up to 200 feet per minute!
 
 
EZ Koat 30 Plus with high pile pallet feeder/stacker
SOMERVILLE, N.J. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Kompac's New EZ Koat 20 Plus and 30 Plus models are now rated at speeds up to 200 feet per minute. Whether priming, using UV coating or aqueous coating, Kompac provides efficient and reliable solutions that create excellent results at affordable prices for the print industry.

Now offering an Anilox Coater option, the EZ Koat 20 Plus and 30 Plus makes running soft-touch and matte coatings simple and easy for users. The standard Kompac Coating System remains in place to quickly switch to high-quality UV/aqueous gloss and satin coatings when desired. Unlike all competitive systems, the Kompac's EZ Koat product line operates with a digital lamp driver, providing infinitely variable curing and drying capabilities as well as instant start-up after coating changes. Patented technology singular to Kompac translates to a guaranteed twenty-five percent power reduction and greater productivity for the customer.

For users in high production environments, Kompac provides options for the EZ Koat 20 and 30 Plus including high pile pallet feeders and stackers, sheet turners for two-sided capabilities, and in-line conveyors for running on digital, offset presses and other finishing equipment.

To receive more information on the EZ Koat 20 and 30 Plus, the Kwik Finish line of spot and flood coaters, or Kompac's complete line of coating and environmentally-friendly cleaners please email sales@kompactech.com

Media Contact
Candice Kulcher, Marketing Manager, Kompac
c.kulcher@kompactech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kompactech.com
Tags:UV Coater, Aqueous Coater, Coating System
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Somerville - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
