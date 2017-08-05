News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Radiotherapy Market Trends and Insights 2017-2022
The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidence of cancer, increasing acceptance of adaptive radiation therapy (ART), growing pool of geriatric population and increasing number of cancer treatment facilities.
Global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2024 from USD 5.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Radiotherapy Market – Market Segmentation:
The global radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, indication, and geography. The global radiotherapy market is segmented into three types, namely beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy and systematic radiotherapy. In 2017, the beam radiotherapy segment is expected to dominate the market with a share around 75.0% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.
Radiotherapy Market is segmented into beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy and systematic radiotherapy.
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal radiotherapy products, radiotherapy softwares and systematic radiotherapy.
On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, spine cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer and others.
Browse Full Report with Details TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· South America
· Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Request For Sample: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Some of the major players operating in this market are
1. Elekta AB
2. Accuray, Inc.
3. CIVCO Medical Solutions
4. Brainlab AG,
5. C. R. Bard, Inc.
6. IsoRay Medical, Inc.
7. Nordion, Inc.
8. RaySearch Laboratories AB
9. PRECISIS AG
10. Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.
11. Technicas Radiofiscas S.L.
12. Hitachi, Ltd.
13. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
14. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15. ProNova Solutions, LLC
16. ProTom International
Related Report
Global Hemostats Market- Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), By Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Ankit Singh
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Contact
Akik Patra
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
+1-888-387-2818
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse