Radiotherapy Market Trends and Insights 2017-2022

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidence of cancer, increasing acceptance of adaptive radiation therapy (ART), growing pool of geriatric population and increasing number of cancer treatment facilities.
 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Radiotherapy Market, By Type (Beam Radiotherapy (IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, Tomotherapy, 3D CRT, Proton Beam, Stereotactic), Brachytherapy (LDR, HDR), Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type (Cyberknife, Gammaknife, Linac, Proton Beam, Systemic Radiotherapy, Seeds, Afterloaders), By Indication (Prostate & Breast Cancer)), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2024 from USD 5.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Radiotherapy Market – Market Segmentation:

The global radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, indication, and geography. The global radiotherapy market is segmented into three types, namely beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy and systematic radiotherapy. In 2017, the beam radiotherapy segment is expected to dominate the market with a share around 75.0% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Radiotherapy Market is segmented into beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy and systematic radiotherapy.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal radiotherapy products, radiotherapy softwares and systematic radiotherapy.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, spine cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer and others.

Browse Full Report with Details TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-radiot...

Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia-Pacific

·         South America

·         Middle East and Africa

The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.

Request For Sample: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbm...

Some of the major players operating in this market are

1.       Elekta AB

2.       Accuray, Inc.

3.       CIVCO Medical Solutions

4.       Brainlab AG,

5.       C. R. Bard, Inc.

6.       IsoRay Medical, Inc.

7.       Nordion, Inc.

8.       RaySearch Laboratories AB

9.       PRECISIS AG

10.   Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

11.   Technicas Radiofiscas S.L.

12.   Hitachi, Ltd.

13.   Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

14.   Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.   ProNova Solutions, LLC

16.   ProTom International

