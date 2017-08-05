News By Tag
North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2021)
North America market is projected to display a moderate growth during primarily driven by increasing sales of residential and commercial properties and rising investments for infrastructural development.
According to Azoth Analytics research report, "North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market: Analysis By Application, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2021) – By Application (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems, Electrical Appliances, Automotive, Others), By Country ( US, Mexico, Canada) " North America market is projected to display a moderate growth during 2017 – 2021, primarily driven by increasing sales of residential and commercial properties and rising investments for infrastructural development. Additionally, rising installation of air-conditioners and refrigeration units in new and remodelled properties backing the growth of insulated copper tube market. HVAC and refrigeration segment holds the maximum share in insulated copper tube market throughout the period.
The report titled, "North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market: Analysis By Application, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2021) – By Application (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems, Electrical Appliances, Automotive, Others), By Country ( US, Mexico, Canada)" has covered and analysed the potential of North America Insulated Copper Tube Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the North America Insulated Copper Tube Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
North America Insulated Copper Tube Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2021)
• Insulated Copper Tube Market
• Breakdown – By End Use Application
- HVAC
- Refrigeration
- Plumbing
- Industrial
- Solar System
- Others
Regional Markets – North America (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2021)
• Insulated Copper Tube Market, By Value
• Insulated Copper Tube Market, By End Use Applications
Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2021)
• Insulated Copper Tube Market, By Value
• Insulated Copper Tube Market, By End Use Applications
Other Report Highlights
• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges
• Market Trends
• SWOT Analysis
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
- Pricing Analysis
- Trade Flow Analysis
- Product Benchmarking
• Policy and Regulatory Landscape
• Company Analysis
- KME Group
- Mueller Industries
- INABA DENKI SANGYO CO.LTD
- CPV LTD
- Armacell International S.A.
- Cerro Flow Products LLC
