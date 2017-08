North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2021)

North America market is projected to display a moderate growth during primarily driven by increasing sales of residential and commercial properties and rising investments for infrastructural development.

-- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders)and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of North America Insulated Copper Tube Market (By End Use Application, By Country): Opportunities and Forecasts (2011-2021) - (By End Use Application – HVAC, Refrigeration, Plumbing, Industrial, Solar system, others), (By Country – United States, Canada, Mexico: (2011-2021)" North America insulated copper tube market is anticipated to advance at a moderate CAGR of 1.63% during 2017-2021, majorly driven by rising residential construction activities, increasing construction expenditure, technological advancements and recovery in the prices of Copper metal.According to Azoth Analytics research report, "North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market: Analysis By Application, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2021) – By Application (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems, Electrical Appliances, Automotive, Others), By Country ( US, Mexico, Canada) " North America market is projected to display a moderate growth during 2017 – 2021, primarily driven by increasing sales of residential and commercial properties and rising investments for infrastructural development. Additionally, rising installation of air-conditioners and refrigeration units in new and remodelled properties backing the growth of insulated copper tube market. HVAC and refrigeration segment holds the maximum share in insulated copper tube market throughout the period.The report titled, "North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market: Analysis By Application, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2021) – By Application (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems, Electrical Appliances, Automotive, Others), By Country ( US, Mexico, Canada)" has covered and analysed the potential of North America Insulated Copper Tube Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the North America Insulated Copper Tube Market. North America Insulated Copper Tube Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2021)• Insulated Copper Tube Market• Breakdown – By End Use Application- HVAC- Refrigeration- Plumbing- Industrial- Solar System- Others– North America (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2021)• Insulated Copper Tube Market, By Value• Insulated Copper Tube Market, By End Use Applications– United States, Canada, Mexico, (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2021)• Insulated Copper Tube Market, By Value• Insulated Copper Tube Market, By End Use Applications• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges• Market Trends• SWOT Analysis• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• Competitive Landscape- Pricing Analysis- Trade Flow Analysis- Product Benchmarking• Policy and Regulatory Landscape• Company Analysis- KME Group- Mueller Industries- INABA DENKI SANGYO CO.LTD- CPV LTD- Armacell International S.A.- Cerro Flow Products LLCFigure 1: North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market Size, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)Figure 2: North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market Size, By Value, 2017-2021(USD Million)Figure 3: Volume Sales of Insulated Copper Tubes, By Volume, 2012-2021F (Million Pounds)Figure 4: North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market Share, By Volume, By Country, 2016 (%)Figure 5: North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market Size, By Application, 2016 (%)Figure 6: North America Insulated Copper Tubes Market Size, By Application, 2021 (%)Figure 7: North America HVAC Insulation Tubes Market, By Type, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)Figure 8: North America HVAC Insulation Tubes Market, By Type, By Value, 2017-2021(USD Million)Figure 9: United States Insulated Copper tubes Market Size, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)Figure 10: United States Insulated Copper tube Market Size, By Value, 2017-2021 (USD Million)Figure 11: United States Construction Spending, 2012-2016 (USD Trillion)Figure 12: United States Construction of New Residential Units (Thousand Units)Figure 13: USA Insulated Copper Tube Market: By Application:2012-2016 (USD Million)Figure 14: United States Insulated Copper Tube Market: By Application:2017-2021 (USD Million)Figure 15: Canada Insulated Copper tube Market Size, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)Figure 16: Canada's Gross Domestic Product Growth RateFigure 17: Canada's Housing Sales Activity (Number of Houses sold)Figure 18: Canada Insulated Copper tube Market Size, By Value, 2017-2021 (USD Million)Figure 19: Canada Insulated Copper Tube Market: By Application:2012-2016 (USD Million)Figure 20: Canada Insulated Copper Tube Market: By Application:2017-2021 (USD Million)Figure 21: Mexico Copper Insulation Market Size, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)Figure 22: Mexico AC demand in Thousands 2010-2015Figure 23: Mexico total solar water heater install capacity Mwth 2012-2016Figure 24: Mexico Insulated Copper Tube Market Size, By Value, Forecast, 2016-2021 (USD Million)Figure 25: Mexico urbanization rate, 2011-2015 (in percentage)Figure 26: Number of Power Generation Projects in Mexico 2016Figure 27: Mexico Insulated Copper Tube Market: By Application:2012-2016 (USD Million)Figure 28: Mexico Insulated Copper Tube Market: By Application:2017-2021 (USD Million)Figure 29: Pricing Analysis of Insulated Copper Tube, 2012-2017