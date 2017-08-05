News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing AMERICAN shutters®' new security shutters with an industry first 'Gear Tilt' s
AMERICAN shutters® one of the South Africa's leading designers, manufacturers and installers of shutters and blinds, has just released an new industry first 'Gear Tilt' system for security shutters.
Security & Privacy
With window security and break-ins a growing concern amongst all South Africans, Karina Palmer owner and MD of AMERICAN shutters®, explains that reconciling aesthetics with the need for security is a pain point for many homeowners, and one that has far reaching consequences. Unsightly burglar bars or complex roller systems both detract from a home's curb appeal and its sale value. It is this problem that American shutters has addressed with its newly launched Securty Shutter range.
Privacy with a view
The secret behind the new range is the 'Gear Tilt' that is hidden in the shutter framework and nullifies the need for unattractive and problematic tilt bars.
With no tilt bar, the louvres are able to fit snuggly against the shutter framework providing greater privacy, security and light block.
Inter-leafed shutter panels further provide complete privacy and improved security and light block.
Security with style
As a further security measure all shutters come with patented strip-proof Italian locks (with double key turn) that operate locking bolts to secure both the top and the bottom of the shutter simultaneously as standard.
In addition, tamper-proof powder-coated top and bottom guide systems prevent the shutters being lifted out of the channels, thereby further enhancing the seciruty of the shutters.
For more information about AMERICAN shutters®' new range of security shitters ore any of their other products you can contact them on info@americansjutters.co.za or on +27 (0)860 748 8837
www.americanshutters.co.za
Contact
American Shutters
+27 (0)860 748 8837
***@americanshutters.co.za
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse