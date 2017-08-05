News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market will be worth USD 1,721 Million by 2022
Homecare Settings expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022
By end user, home care settings market will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising global geriatric population and rising prevalence of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases).
North America to hold major share of Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market throughout the forecast period
Geographically, North America held the largest global market share in 2016 owing to the high prevalence of COPD and aging population base in the region. Moreover, growing awareness about portable consumer oxygen concentrators is pressurizing manufacturers to develop portable, lighter, and cheaper equipment that can be used while traveling abroad. Rising number of FAA-approved POCs to be used during air traveling also contributes to the increased demand for POCs in the region.
Competitive Insights
Prominent key market players in Portable Oxygen Concentrator market include Precision Medical (U.S.), Longfian Scitech Co., Ltd. (China), Nidek Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.), Boost Oxygen, LLC (U.S.), Chart Industries (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Inogen (U.S.), Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Ltd (UK), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
https://www.knowledge-
Browse Related Reports:
Global Consumer Oxygen Equipment Market- Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 [by End User (Nocturnal, Ambulatory-Travel, and Home Bound), by Type (Oxygen Concentrators, Compressed Gas Systems, Liquid Oxygen Systems), and by Geography (Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific)]
https://www.knowledge-
Global Biomarkers Market- Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 [by Type (Safety Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers, and Efficacy Biomarkers), by Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Diagnostics, Disease Risk Assessment, Personalized Medicine, and Others), and by Geography (Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific)]
https://www.knowledge-
Media Contact
info@knowledge-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse