Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market will be worth USD 1,721 Million by 2022

 
 
NOIDA, India - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the new market research report "Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market by End User (Homecare Settings, Air Ambulance, and Others), and by Product (Continous Flow POC, and Pulse Flow POC) - Global Forecasts from 2017 to 2022", published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 11.56% to reach the total market size of US$1721 million by 2022, from US$996 million in 2017. Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as obesity and asthma is significantly driving the demand for portable oxygen concentrators worldwide. Growing global aging population is also driving the demand for home portable oxygen concentrators across the globe. Increasing worldwide patients of COPD diseases will propel the growth of global portable oxygen concentrator market during the projected period.

Homecare Settings expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

By end user, home care settings market will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising global geriatric population and rising prevalence of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases).

North America to hold major share of Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market throughout the forecast period

Geographically, North America held the largest global market share in 2016 owing to the high prevalence of COPD and aging population base in the region. Moreover, growing awareness about portable consumer oxygen concentrators is pressurizing manufacturers to develop portable, lighter, and cheaper equipment that can be used while traveling abroad. Rising number of FAA-approved POCs to be used during air traveling also contributes to the increased demand for POCs in the region.

Competitive Insights

Prominent key market players in Portable Oxygen Concentrator market include Precision Medical (U.S.), Longfian Scitech Co., Ltd. (China), Nidek Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.),  Boost Oxygen, LLC (U.S.), Chart Industries (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Inogen (U.S.), Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Ltd (UK), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GCE Group (Sweden), Oxus America, Inc. (U.S.), Oxygen Plus, Inc. (U.S.), Summit Oxygen, Inc. (U.S.), VBOX, Inc. (U.S.), and ABC Healthcare (U.S.).

https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/products/portable-oxyg...

