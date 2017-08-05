News By Tag
Revenue Management Expert & Marketing Consultant, Mr. Pramod Kulkarni, Partners with RateGain
Looking forward to the partnership, Mr. Pramod Kulkarni said "This is a unique partnership for us; I am really excited to bring our knowledge and expertise to the forefront along with the support of RateGain with the primary goal being enrichment of the Revenue Management function. The aim is to promote the concept of hotel revenue management, its best practices, to look at issues constructively and find fixes for all hoteliers. As a pioneer in Revenue management technology and pricing Intelligence, RateGain is the best choice in the international market. I will closely monitor their Reputation Management tool called 'BrandGain' and together we will develop a robust one stop solution for the hospitality industry".
Further, talking about the development, Mr. Sourav Mukherjee, Associate Vice President – Sales, RateGain said
"We are really excited to be associated with industry veteran Mr. Pramod Kulkarni. With this alliance, we look forward to achieving two important goals; together enhancing the revenue management space with focus on Brand Reputation, while at the same time offering hoteliers a complete technology that can best support their Revenue Management strategies".
About Mr. Pramod Kulkarni:
Associated closely with various online channels, Mr Kulkarni has expertise in increasing hotel revenue with use of technology and best revenue practices. His clear focus is always on RevPAR & thus improving hotel's bottom line. He is presently working as Vi e President (Group) for The Ambassador Group of Hotels. India and heading multiple profiles like Revenue. IT, MIS (Finance) and Marketing functions of the Group. He was associated with well-known Hotel Chains like Kamat Hotels (Orchid / VITS), Concept Hospitality - The Fem Hotels, Golden Palms etc for over 15 years. He is also on advisory boards of many top brands & software companies for product development and enhancement.
About RateGain Technologies:
Founded in 2004, RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the Travel and Hospitality industry. RateGain's flagship single technology platform to manage Revenue, Reputation and Online distribution is a one-stop shop for Hotels to increase revenue and profitability. With continued innovation and excellence in customer focus, the company proudly serves over 12,000 clients and numerous industry partners globally.
