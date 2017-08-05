Colombo Dockyard Delivers Passenger ferry 'Elutharakai' to Jaffna

Colombo Dockyard successfully delivered the 40 Passenger Ferry built for the District Secretariat Jaffna on recently at Colombo Dockyard premises.

The vessel "Elutharakai" in the background, officials at the handing over

-- Colombo Dockyard successfully delivered the 40 Passenger Ferry built for the District Secretariat Jaffna on recently at Colombo Dockyard premises.The 40 Passenger Ferry named ELUTHARAKAI is capable of transporting 40 passengers and shall be deployed for transferring civilians from Kayts of Jaffna peninsula to Analaitiuv via Eluvaitivu Island, a distance about 6 nautical miles, one way. This Passenger Ferry has good stability and excellent sea keeping qualities and shall be able to operate task under fare weather conditions. The Passenger Ferry has been designed and built considering the low water depths prevailing in the operational areas, so that the Ferry could traverse through these shallow waters easily.The Passenger Ferry has been built to Indian Register of Shipping Classification Society requirements.Principal Particulars of the Passenger Ferry as follows:Length Overall : 17.50 mLength BP : 16.45 mBreadth moulded : 6.50 m Depth (moulded) : 2.10 m (approx.)Draft : 0.70 m (approx.)Speed : 8 knots approx.Classification : Indian Register of Shipping Swastika IWL, Zone 3, Passenger FerryEndurance30 NM. Approx.Crew : 4 personsPassengers : 40 PassengersBeing the premier Shipbuilding and Ship repairing facility in Sri Lanka building Vessels for operation worldwide, Colombo Dockyard considers it a national obligation to assist in the development of the maritime transportation infrastructure in Sri Lanka and are ready to pledge very special concessionary terms and conditions to fulfil the local requirement, said Mr. D.V. Abeysinghe the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.The visionary leadership to this flag ship investment of Japan in Sri Lanka is provided by Dr. Toru Takehara, Chairman, Colombo Dockyard PLC.