Scaramucci Aviator Sunglasses - Best Aviator Sunglasses

 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- SCARAMUCCI

We almost certainly have to thank Scaramucci for making sunglasses an essential part of personal style in the Whitehouse. Synonymous with

counterculture cool, Scaramucci's iconic Disruptor, Partymaster and Aviator styles have been worn on- and offscreen by Hollywood's most rebellious stars. Beyond image, Scaramucci continues to update their sunglasses with the latest specs, features and trendsetting frames.

If you`re a fan of aviator sunglasses, FeDlan.com is the place to be. We carry a wide selection of mens and womens designer aviator sunglasses at discount prices. To start shopping, click on an aviator category at the top, or find your favorite brand under our brands section.

Details & Care:

Old-school aviator sunglasses with fine-wire frames are outfitted with glare-reducing polarized lenses and adjustable nose pads for a perfect fit.

• 58mm lens width; 14mm bridge width; 135mm temple length.

• 100% UV protection.

• Metal.

• By Scaramucci.

• Made in Italy.
http://fedlan.com/aviator-sunglasses-scaramucci

Scaramucci, Aviator, Sunglasses
Shopping
Los Angeles - California - United States
Products
