Presentation Skills Book With a Difference, Presentations are tricky for many people

Publishing Crowdfunding Project for Lee Jackson's New Book in Leeds. A New Presentation Skills Book from Lee Jackson.

-- The president of the Professional Speaking Association in thehas been a professional speaker for 2 and a half decades. As a speaker, he has tackled wide and varied audiences across the UK and now he wants to share the fine art of presentation skills with others. After delivering so many Presentation Skills session over the past 10 years, Lee is now on a mission to create a book and use his coaching expertise and speaking experience to help others learn the art of communication. Bid farewell to bad planning, poor chemistry, lacklustre delivery or nerves with this real book that is down to earth, concise, professional and engaging.it helps you to tell your message in a way that promotes active listening. His book on Presentation Skills contains knowledge gleaned from years of accumulated experience, and not a YouTube video or a library. When knowledge stems from practical experience it has the potential to change lives. Help Lee create his helpful book that goes beyond the basics and captures the fine nuances of efficient communication. Author of 11 books including Amazon bestseller Powerpoint Surgery, he takes the reader on an unforgettable learning experience each time. Invest in Lee's new book and give people a chance to learn the fine art of presentation skills.You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.