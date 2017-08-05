News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Presentation Skills Book With a Difference, Presentations are tricky for many people
Publishing Crowdfunding Project for Lee Jackson's New Book in Leeds. A New Presentation Skills Book from Lee Jackson. Presentations are tricky for many people.
Perfect for public, professional and business speakers, it helps you to tell your message in a way that promotes active listening. His book on Presentation Skills contains knowledge gleaned from years of accumulated experience, and not a YouTube video or a library. When knowledge stems from practical experience it has the potential to change lives. Help Lee create his helpful book that goes beyond the basics and captures the fine nuances of efficient communication. Author of 11 books including Amazon bestseller Powerpoint Surgery, he takes the reader on an unforgettable learning experience each time. Invest in Lee's new book and give people a chance to learn the fine art of presentation skills.
You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.
Campaign Page URL:
https://community.crowdfunder.co.uk/
Media Contact
Lee Jackson
***@leejackson.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse