Helping Veterans Meet Challenges of Everyday Life Post Combat
A Crowdfunding Campaign for Serenity Innovations For War Veterans To Access Housing, Counseling and More
Veterans and their families will be helped through temporary housing, counseling,career development, physical therapy and holistic support initiatives. The newlyconstructed housing complex will help single veterans and those with families adjust tosociety and community life. Giving veterans a place to call their home is not the onlyaim here. Community style housing will be coupled with licensed counseling for dealingwith addictions, mental health problems and getting the emotional and psychologicalsupport veterans need in the aftermath of war conditions. Career development and jobreadiness will be in place to help secure gainful employment.
With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in withcontributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about thecampaign on social media.
