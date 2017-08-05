Helping Veterans Meet Challenges of Everyday Life Post Combat

A Crowdfunding Campaign for Serenity Innovations For War Veterans To Access Housing, Counseling and More

--, after watching friends andfamily members who came home from the war front to face challenges that were toughto combat on account of lack of support. Tanganekia channeled the research,knowledge and experience to help war veterans face the difficulties inherent inreintegration with society through housing, physical therapy, career development andcounseling services. Attending outreach programs for the US DVA served to create anunderstanding of where in Houston the greatest needs are there. With research andinformation at the fingertips, the last step is funding. Serenity Innovations is a step inthe journey towards making war veteran's lives whole again. They need to come backto society loved, healthy, honored, respected and functioning to their optimal.Serenity Innovations seeks to provide transitional housing for homeless veterans whofought hard for the nation and now need help.Veterans and their families will be helped throughinitiatives. The newlyconstructed housing complex will help single veterans and those with families adjust tosociety and community life. Giving veterans a place to call their home is not the onlyaim here. Community style housing will be coupled with licensed counseling for dealingwith addictions, mental health problems and getting the emotional and psychologicalsupport veterans need in the aftermath of war conditions. Career development and jobreadiness will be in place to help secure gainful employment.we seek all supporters to pitch in withcontributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about thecampaign on social media.