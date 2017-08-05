 
Customized Cargo Booking App by CustomSoft

This product will allow the supplier to keep an eye on the goods that he has in Warehouses.
 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Cargo booking software will manage the goods of Supplier (Admin) in the warehouse. This software will have Supplier (Admin) Login and Warehouse Login for different Warehouses. The Warehouse Login will allow warehouse to accept goods, check condition of goods if its damaged then system will reorder the same good. And it will create a gate pass for the cargo. It calculate weight and others things of cargo, and will make entry of it. The admin has overall rights over the system and can moderate the process.

The main objective of this product is to automate the manual processing of the cargo movement. This product will allow the users to keep track of the cumulative bagging and cumulative dispatch at the end of every day. This product also allows the users to generate daily reports, and individual reports based on ship, warehouse, cargo..etc.

Features :

Supplier Login

Admin Login

Cargo Tracking

Cargo condition, weight

Payment Gateway

Feedback and Comments

Report Generation

Gate pass generation

Inventory Management

Advantages:

Attractive UI

Secured Account credientials

Compatible with all devices

Time Saving and Cost effective

Accuracy in report generation

Dedicated Support

CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia,  Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..

CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.

CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com

Or send your requirements in info@custom-soft.com
