Customized Cargo Booking App by CustomSoft
This product will allow the supplier to keep an eye on the goods that he has in Warehouses.
The main objective of this product is to automate the manual processing of the cargo movement. This product will allow the users to keep track of the cumulative bagging and cumulative dispatch at the end of every day. This product also allows the users to generate daily reports, and individual reports based on ship, warehouse, cargo..etc.
Features :
Supplier Login
Admin Login
Cargo Tracking
Cargo condition, weight
Payment Gateway
Feedback and Comments
Report Generation
Gate pass generation
Inventory Management
Advantages:
Attractive UI
Secured Account credientials
Compatible with all devices
Time Saving and Cost effective
Accuracy in report generation
Dedicated Support
CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com
