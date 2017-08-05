News By Tag
Consus Global Appoints Sonal Shukla as New Vice President for Professional Services
Skilled professional with over 17 years of experience comes onboard to lead Consus' implementation projects globally
Sonal is excited to be a part of Consus, "It feels great to be part of a growth focused company like Consus. I look forward to working with the talented and enthusiastic team here. For me, it's a promising opportunity to work with customers across various industries and geographies, helping them with procurement system implementation, integration and associated services to deliver best-in-class procurement processes to our growing portfolio of clients. This sector has immense growth opportunities and we are driven to harness this opportunity by providing unparalleled service to our customers".
She brings with her 17+ years of experience as a Senior Strategy and Operations leader for several large transformation projects across industries and geographies, and has worked with established consulting firms like PwC, IBM and ABS. She is an engineering graduate from MNNIT, Allahabad and MBA from DMS, IIT Delhi.
"With our continued focus on enterprise wide system implementation in the Source to Pay area and already having acquired customers across South East Asia, Latin America and China, we are excited to have someone with Sonal's calibre of expertise and experience join the team to help ensure consistent & rapid customer success" said Shantanu Bhowmick, Chairman and CEO of Consus.
About Consus
Consus Global is a leading procurement consulting firm, operating in a wide range of countries and regions. We help our clients realise their Source-to-Pay automation vision by implementing, supporting and enabling cloud-based technologies. With over 200 customers across various industries, Consus helps clients with procurement system implementation, integration with their backend systems, sourcing services, supplier on-boarding and enablement, spend analysis and managing legacy contracts, thus leading to real savings for our clients, and at the same time ensuring that their procurement processes are best-in-class. Consus has been rated amongst the Top 10 procurement service providers by APAC CIO Outlook on Asia in 2017. Learn more at www.consus-global.com
