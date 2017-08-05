 
Industry News





PheekoTM, a Bright Fitness Brand, is Launching its New Colorful Image

Pheeko Pull Up Bands Resistance Chart
WILMINGTON, Del. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- PheekoTM, a bright fitness brand, has launched its new colorful image. As part of the campaign it has introduced a new set of PULL UP bands. Anybody can easily make pull-ups and lose weight, gain muscle or just look and feel better than ever with Pheeko Pull Up Assist Bands.

"Pull ups could be really challenging for most people, which makes it tough to get started on those movements until you have a base level of strength, but Pheeko's got its consumers covered. It offers them 4 different assist bands for different levels scaling from starters to experts giving them the opportunity to scale-up in their training" says Francisco Jarrin, Member of NovamenTM, LLC, owner of PheekoTM brand.

On top of a 40% introductory discount on the sets, the first consumers to buy a single PheekoTM Pull Up Assist Band will get it for only $2.99 in Amazon.com during the next 4 days by registering to the promotion at http://pheeko.com/pull-band-coupon.

The PheekoTM Pull Up Assist Band are available on Jmerx.com (https://www.jmerx.com/products/fitness-pull-up-assist-ban...), Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01L9CZL60) and eBay.com (http://www.ebay.com/itm/262769477576?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649).

PheekoTM is giving out 15 promotional coupons per band color to be used for 4 consecutive days this week (one day for each band). The first 15 people who register per band will receive a confirmation email with the coupon and the day to use it in Amazon.com to bring down the price to $2.99. Take advantage of this new image launch by registering at http://pheeko.com/pull-band-coupon/

Contact
Francisco Jarrin (Member)
Novamen, LLC
***@novamengroup.com
