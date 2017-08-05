News By Tag
Ecosmob announced Advanced SBC Solutions for enhancing Security and Performance of VoIP Network
As per an estimate of Infonetics Research's report, the global market for SBC solutions is expected to reach 370 million USD by 2018, of which over 190 million will remain in the European market. Ecosmob is poised to offer premium quality, feature-rich solutions in the SBC domain with a team of experienced VoIP professionals. Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP at Ecosmob Technologies, described the importance of advanced SBC solutions with these words: " Session Border Controllers are necessary for preventing the corporate VoIP network from any attacks including any malware, DDoS and DoS attacks, and IP-based toll fraud. We integrate features like NAT Traversal, network topology hiding, call traffic monitoring, SIP features including normalization, message manipulation, header manipulation, etc. to enhance the performance of our SBC solutions while making them scalable and flexible to meet VoIP-related requirements. Apart from simple and basic security features, our team of developers has developed the Session Border Controller solution with advanced features to offer the highest level of security. For example, network topology hiding feature can consolidate the network security through making any breach attempt difficult." He concluded.
A representative at Ecosmob Technologies also listed some of the key features and benefits of advanced SBC solutions with these words: " We integrate the advanced features like signaling protocol inter-working and DTMF interworking, codec transcoding, and configurable calling party address manipulation for enhancing the efficiency of the SBC solution. VoIP service providers can reduce the infrastructure costs while optimizing quality and overall performance of VoIP services using our solutions. We also ensure regulatory compliance and reliable access." The representative concluded with assurance.
Ecosmob has announced to offer SBC solution developmentusing FreeSWITCH technology, which is more scalable and reliable as compared to its counterparts. Visit the company's page (https://www.ecosmob.com/
