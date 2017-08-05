 
August 2017
Ecosmob announced Advanced SBC Solutions for enhancing Security and Performance of VoIP Network

 
 
DALLAS - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies, a globally-acclaimed VoIP solutions provider, offers a whole range of VoIP-based solutions for a decade. The company has got fame through serving both local and international clients with the client-centric approach and impeccable performance of customized solutions. Recently, a representative of Ecosmob announced about the advanced SBC (Session Border Controller) solution (https://www.ecosmob.com/sbcsolution/)for the VoIP service providers across the world. Speaking on this occasion, the representative revealed the motive behind offering tailored SBC development: "Session Border Controllers are the protectors of any company's VoIP network and essential for all the businesses irrespective of size. Just like a firewall, a bespoke SBC solution safeguards the VoIP network. However, it is the only function of previous versions of SBCs. Our advanced SBC solution offers a wider range of features and functionality for the VoIP service providers. Apart from security, our solutions also offer additional features that can be used for enhancing the capability of the existing system. We also facilitate our clients to select the features they wish to integrate into the SBC solutions."

As per an estimate of Infonetics Research's report, the global market for SBC solutions is expected to reach 370 million USD by 2018, of which over 190 million will remain in the European market. Ecosmob is poised to offer premium quality, feature-rich solutions in the SBC domain with a team of experienced VoIP professionals. Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP at Ecosmob Technologies, described the importance of advanced SBC solutions with these words: " Session Border Controllers are necessary for preventing the corporate VoIP network from any attacks including any malware, DDoS and DoS attacks, and IP-based toll fraud. We integrate features like NAT Traversal, network topology hiding, call traffic monitoring, SIP features including normalization, message manipulation, header manipulation, etc. to enhance the performance of our SBC solutions while making them scalable and flexible to meet VoIP-related requirements. Apart from simple and basic security features, our team of developers has developed the Session Border Controller solution with advanced features to offer the highest level of security. For example, network topology hiding feature can consolidate the network security through making any breach attempt difficult." He concluded.

A representative at Ecosmob Technologies also listed some of the key features and benefits of advanced SBC solutions with these words: " We integrate the advanced features like signaling protocol inter-working and DTMF interworking, codec transcoding, and configurable calling party address manipulation for enhancing the efficiency of the SBC solution. VoIP service providers can reduce the infrastructure costs while optimizing quality and overall performance of VoIP services using our solutions. We also ensure regulatory compliance and reliable access." The representative concluded with assurance.

Ecosmob has announced to offer SBC solution developmentusing FreeSWITCH technology, which is more scalable and reliable as compared to its counterparts. Visit the company's page (https://www.ecosmob.com/sbcsolution/)to know more about it.

Media Contact
Akash Soni From Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
13039973139
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
