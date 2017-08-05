News By Tag
funding for PhD at Reading University
Hi, I am Ayorinde. I got accepted to Reading University for a PhD in Economics but I don't have funds.
I have tried to secure a scholarship for about two years now but I have not succeeded.
I don't want to lose this opportunity. Without your support me I will not be able to go to graduate school.
My research area is in monetary economics. The proposal is about quantitative easing and its spillover effects. Quantitative easing was adopted by Central banks to neutralize the effects of the financial crisis of 2007/2009.
I am to raise 15680 pounds for tuition and I have been able to raise 1240 pounds so far.
The Link to my tuition fee is https://www.reading.ac.uk/
The minimum donation is 10 pounds using Paypal
I will be glad if you can support me by donating here
http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/
I am counting on your donation so be able to go for graduate studies.
with you contribution a PhD in Economics is possible!!!
Thank you so much in anticipation of your support.
Ayorinde.
