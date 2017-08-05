 
News By Tag
* Education
* Donation
* Crowdfunding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reading
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


funding for PhD at Reading University

 
READING, England - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/funding-for-phd-_reading

Hi, I am Ayorinde. I got accepted to Reading University for a PhD in Economics but I don't have funds.

I have tried to secure a scholarship for about two years now but I have not succeeded.

I don't want to lose this opportunity. Without your support me I will not be able to go to graduate school.

My research area is in monetary economics. The proposal is about quantitative easing and its spillover effects. Quantitative easing was adopted by Central banks to neutralize the effects of the financial crisis of 2007/2009.

I am to raise 15680 pounds for tuition and  I have been able to raise 1240 pounds so far.

The Link to my tuition fee is https://www.reading.ac.uk/gs-pgrfees.aspx

The minimum donation is 10 pounds using Paypal

I will be glad if you can support me by donating here


http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/funding-for-phd-_reading (http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/funding-for-phd-_reading)

I am counting on your donation so be able to go for graduate studies.

with you contribution a PhD in Economics is possible!!!
Thank you so much in anticipation of your support.

Ayorinde.

Contact
Graduate Student
***@students.jkuat.ac.ke
End
Source:www.crowdfunder.co.uk/funding-for-phd-_reading
Email:***@students.jkuat.ac.ke Email Verified
Tags:Education, Donation, Crowdfunding
Industry:Education
Location:Reading - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share