Cool Mountain Beverages Enters the Bottled Water Market and brings "Realife" to Real Life

Realife…is spring water, fresh, clean, and rich in beneficial minerals, an organic natural drinking water in its purest form. It's a "functional water", caffeine infused to combat fatigue.

Realife Water

Contact

Cool Mountain Beverages

***@chicagorootbeer.com Cool Mountain Beverages

End

-- Over the past two decades, bottled water has become the fastest-growing beverage market in the world; valued at $157 billion in 2013, it is expected to reach a massive $280 billion by 2020. Cool Mountain Beverages of Des Plaines IL., makers of Cool Mountain Craft Sodas and the iconic and popular Chicago Draft Style Hand Crafted Beverages, has entered the exciting bottled water market with it'soffering.…isfresh, clean, and rich in beneficial minerals, an organic natural drinking water in its purest form. It's a "functional water", caffeine infused to combat fatigue. And, it has a perfectly balanced 7+ pH to promote health, protecting us from the inside out.is a healthy dose ofwhat you need when you need to be alert, focus, and concentrate - a second gear. No sugar, no sweet, no calories,is the clear alternative to the vast ocean of energy drinks and colas found on the market today.Cool Mountain wanted to deliver not just another, but the best bottled water in the category. In going further, they wanted a drink for today's, often overlooked target market, "real people", real people engaging in the challenges of real life, everyday.was designed to hydrate, balance and refresh, to give you the get up and go you need to get the job done, to help you get through and achieve the results you're looking for.With their constant growth and evolution, this is truly a right time, right place, right product move for Cool Mountain.Real life is hard.Clean and clear, easy on the body, the mind and the palette, the intelligent refreshment with a sophisticated, subtle, cool taste that lingers to remind you of just how good you feel. …Welcome to your next refreshing moment.