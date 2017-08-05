 
News By Tag
* Bottled Water
* Coffee
* Spring Water
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Cool Mountain Beverages Enters the Bottled Water Market and brings "Realife" to Real Life

Realife…is spring water, fresh, clean, and rich in beneficial minerals, an organic natural drinking water in its purest form. It's a "functional water", caffeine infused to combat fatigue.
 
 
Realife Water
Realife Water
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bottled Water
Coffee
Spring Water

Industry:
Food

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Products

CHICAGO - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the past two decades, bottled water has become the fastest-growing beverage market in the world; valued at $157 billion in 2013, it is expected to reach a massive $280 billion by 2020.  Cool Mountain Beverages of Des Plaines IL., makers of Cool Mountain Craft Sodas and the iconic and popular Chicago Draft Style Hand Crafted Beverages, has entered the exciting bottled water market with it's "Realife" offering.

Realife…is spring water, fresh, clean, and rich in beneficial minerals, an organic natural drinking water in its purest form.   It's a "functional water", caffeine infused to combat fatigue. And, it has a perfectly balanced 7+ pH to promote health, protecting us from the inside out.  Realife is a healthy dose ofwhat you need when you need to be alert, focus, and concentrate - a second gear.  No sugar, no sweet, no calories,  Realife is the clear alternative to the vast ocean of energy drinks and colas found on the market today.

Cool Mountain wanted to deliver not just another, but the best bottled water in the category.  In going further, they wanted a drink for today's, often overlooked target market, "real people", real people engaging in the challenges of real life, everyday.  Realife was designed to hydrate, balance and refresh, to give you the get up and go you need to get the job done, to help you get through and achieve the results you're looking for.

With their constant growth and evolution, this is truly a right time, right place, right product move for Cool Mountain.

Real life is hard.  Realife is simple. Clean and clear, easy on the body, the mind and the palette, the intelligent refreshment with a sophisticated, subtle, cool taste that lingers to remind you of just how good you feel.  …Welcome to your next refreshing moment.

Realife

Pure Spring Water, 0 calories, perfectly balanced 7+pH, 70mg caffeine

"The Clear Alternative"

For more information: Visit http://www.realifewater.com

To purchase: Visit www.drinkrealife.com or https://www.beveragesdirect.com/collections/water/product...

For samples, additional photos or interviews please contact:

Robert Weiss

01 414 763 9231

rweiss9@wi.rr.com

Bill Daker

01 847 344 2369

coolmountn@aol.com

Contact
Cool Mountain Beverages
***@chicagorootbeer.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chicagorootbeer.com Email Verified
Tags:Bottled Water, Coffee, Spring Water
Industry:Food
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cool Mountain Beverages PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share