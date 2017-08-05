News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cool Mountain Beverages Enters the Bottled Water Market and brings "Realife" to Real Life
Realife…is spring water, fresh, clean, and rich in beneficial minerals, an organic natural drinking water in its purest form. It's a "functional water", caffeine infused to combat fatigue.
Realife…is spring water, fresh, clean, and rich in beneficial minerals, an organic natural drinking water in its purest form. It's a "functional water", caffeine infused to combat fatigue. And, it has a perfectly balanced 7+ pH to promote health, protecting us from the inside out. Realife is a healthy dose ofwhat you need when you need to be alert, focus, and concentrate - a second gear. No sugar, no sweet, no calories, Realife is the clear alternative to the vast ocean of energy drinks and colas found on the market today.
Cool Mountain wanted to deliver not just another, but the best bottled water in the category. In going further, they wanted a drink for today's, often overlooked target market, "real people", real people engaging in the challenges of real life, everyday. Realife was designed to hydrate, balance and refresh, to give you the get up and go you need to get the job done, to help you get through and achieve the results you're looking for.
With their constant growth and evolution, this is truly a right time, right place, right product move for Cool Mountain.
Real life is hard. Realife is simple. Clean and clear, easy on the body, the mind and the palette, the intelligent refreshment with a sophisticated, subtle, cool taste that lingers to remind you of just how good you feel. …Welcome to your next refreshing moment.
Realife
Pure Spring Water, 0 calories, perfectly balanced 7+pH, 70mg caffeine
"The Clear Alternative"
For more information:
To purchase: Visit www.drinkrealife.com or https://www.beveragesdirect.com/
For samples, additional photos or interviews please contact:
Robert Weiss
01 414 763 9231
rweiss9@wi.rr.com
Bill Daker
01 847 344 2369
coolmountn@aol.com
Contact
Cool Mountain Beverages
***@chicagorootbeer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse