Kelly M. Martorano, Of Counsel, Dickinson Wright to Speak at TKG's Event
About Kelly M. Martorano
Kelly Martorano is an attorney in Dickinson Wright's Real Estate Practice Group, where she specializes in environmental law and commercial real estate transactions. She assists clients such as, large and small companies, financial institutions, and municipalities with evaluating and navigating various transactional and regulatory environmental issues. In addition, she has prepared and negotiated purchase and sale agreements, leases, easements, and various real estate documents related to the acquisition, disposition, leasing, construction and financing of medical office building projects in Michigan.
In the past, Kelly has also represented electric and gas utilities before the Michigan Public Service Commission in regulatory rate proceedings.
About Dickinson Wright
Dickinson Wright PLLC is a general practice business law firm with more than 450 attorneys among more than 50 practice areas. Headquartered in Detroit and founded in 1878, the firm has fifteen offices in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Florida and Texas.
Event Synopsis:
Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act ("CERCLA"), lenders acquiring a contaminated property through foreclosure, are exempted from the perils of environmental liability. The exemption, which is commonly referred to as the Secured Creditor Exemption (SCE), creates a safe harbor for lenders against the CERCLA cleanup liability. However, a lender may only be covered and protected from environmental liability under the SCE, if it only holds the contaminated property as security for debt, and not for the facility's long-term profit.
In this LIVE webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals and all important issues in Environmental Lender Liability. Speakers will go beyond the basics and present their expert thoughts and opinions on the risks and potential opportunities surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
· Environmental Lender Liability - An Overview
· The Secured Creditor Exemption
· The CERCLA Liability
· Scope and Limitations of CERCLA
· Identifying Risks and Common Pitfalls
· Recent Trends, Developments, and Updates
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
